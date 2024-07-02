Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman held a rally in the Bronx last week. When recapping the rally, the mainstream media zoomed in on the politicians as they spoke on stage. The reasoning for the intentional zoom escaped most viewers.

Apparently, pulling a fire alarm was just not as popular as Bowman had hoped!

The truth is few people were in attendance at the leftists’ rally. However, you’d never know it unless you turned to X and alternative forms of media away from the legacy’s mainstream.

AOC Can’t Hold a Candle to Trump

Compare former president Donald Trump’s rallies to those of the left and you’ll notice a clear difference. Trump rallies are jam-packed while AOC’s and Bowman’s are sparsely populated. Though AOC claims the rally’s attendance was 1,200, it looks like she was exaggerating.

AOC defended the raucous rally, describing it as “fun as hell” despite the fact that it was loud and histrionic. The rally meant to mobilize support for Representative Bowman ultimately failed. Bowman was defeated by George Latimer in a costly race.

Bowman was highly theatrical on the stage, displaying bombastic support for Palestine. AOC matched Bowman’s energy yet it didn’t seem like the light crowd was nearly as enthusiastic.

The mainstream media’s cameras zoomed in on AOC as she energetically jumped, raved and ranted against the right wing. However, if the cameras zoomed out, it would have been revealed that few people were in attendance.

AOC’s Clumsy Rally Display is a Stain on the Left

Those who tuned in to the rally coverage on leftist stations like MSNBC and CNN saw a crazed Cortez. The New York Congresswoman shouted at the audience, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. However, the effort to work the Bowman supporters into a tizzy and “take the nation back” ultimately came up short.

Rally viewers saw an emotional Cortez knock over microphones while storming across the stage. The 1,000 or so people in attendance were undoubtedly embarrassed by the awkward display of emotion.

In contrast, former president Donald Trump’s rallies typically draw 5,000 to 10,000+ people. Trump’s last South Bronx rally had an estimated 9,000 people in attendance. The estimate appears to be accurate as it was provided by law enforcement interviewed by The New York Post.

A Rambunctious Rally Gone Awry

AOC will never live this rally down. The Congresswoman’s attempt to replicate the performance of pop stars came off as embarrassing. The wild rally was clearly a last-ditch attempt to drum up support for Bowman who trailed opponent Latimer by nearly 20 percentage points.

Bowman’s performance was equally embarrassing. The Representative had one sleeved rolled up in what appeared to be an attempt to put his supposed masculine strength on display. Bowman unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on stage. Though he was certainly passionate, his performance was nothing but unhinged.

No member of Congress should be profane in public, especially when begging the public for votes. Though some on the left argue Bowman’s lack of civility mirrors that of Bronx residents, it backfired in a big way.

Instead of focusing on the missteps of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Political Action Committee (AIPAC), Bowman should have focused on economics. Bronx residents and the majority of the country are struggling with inflation, exorbitant childcare costs and ballooning debt.

Even a speech on the rising cost of postsecondary education would have been better than a rant about a conflict half a world away.

AOC and Bowman are Nothing More Than Paid Actors

Hop on X (formerly Twitter) and it won’t take long to find conspiracy theorists detailing the dysfunction of American politics. Conspiracy theorists insist there are body doubles of President Biden. Those on the political fringes also insist actors wearing Mission Impossible-style masks are impersonating Biden and others.

The theatrical display put on by Representatives AOC and Bowman give legitimacy to the conspiracy theories touched on above. The two members of Congress might have been on uppers, caffeine, or other stimulants when prancing around on stage — but more likely they were simply acting like crazy socialists. Neither politician is nearly as passionate about Palestine as they are pretending to be.

Let’s call a spade a spade. AOC and Bowman are pretenders. The two politicians are symbolic of the left’s phoniness.

At this point, it should be clear that the histrionics of the left are performances put on display by actors playing the role of concerned politicians.

