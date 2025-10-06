The Left Is Itching For Civil War

The Left demonizes all who oppose its godless march to nowhere.

Why else would they oppose a House resolution to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a Leftist wingnut who watched “furry porn” with his transgender lover?

If playing an online game called “Furry Shades of Gay” and plotting the assassination of a young conservative icon—accusing him of hatred—isn’t nihilistic, nothing is.

“Furry Shades of Gay” is a mix of “love, queer relationships, hot gay sex, and slapstick humor.”

Kirk’s furry gay assassin, Tyler Robinson, likely won’t find any slapstick humor in prison, though gay sex will be on the menu.

Robinson probably doesn’t care. A nihilist doesn’t believe in anything—even logic—that’s why he doesn’t have to make sense.

Robinson hated Charlie Kirk, so he accused Kirk of hating people like him.

That makes no sense.

Leftists are Nihilists

Fifty-eight House Democrats voted against a resolution honoring the life of Charlie Kirk.

Thirty-eight voted present.

Twenty-two refused to vote at all.

That all adds up to the fact that the majority of House Democrats opposed a resolution condemning political violence.

Anti-nihilist Donald Trump didn’t like that.

“House Democrats voted against condemning the political assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Trump told reporters.

“Who could vote against that? All they’re saying is please condemn the assassination of a human being and they said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’”

Who could vote against that? Nihilists.

The Left is hellbent on destroying Western civilization because Western civilization is built on the foundation of the true, the good, and the beautiful.

Put another way, the West is founded on meaning. Nihilists hate meaning because they believe in its opposite: Nothing.

Leftist politicians use hate, not logic, to explain why they refuse to condemn the senseless act of taking a human life.

The Left Speaks

The Republican National Committee compiled a list of Democratic responses to the assassination of Charlie Kirk by the dirty little coward Tyler Robinson.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed Kirk for his murder and reposted a video calling him a “terrorist.”

Blaming the victim by calling them names is about as low as you can go.

That’s why it’s a favorite tactic of Leftists.

Leftist vitriol is at a fever pitch. It’s like the beating of war drums during a human sacrifice to whip the warriors of nihilism into a blood frenzy.

It’s madness.

When a country becomes a battleground where truth clashes with lies, beauty with ugliness, and good with evil, its existence is at stake.

The Left will push the conflict as far as they can—even into civil war.

They choose chaos over order, crime over justice, murder over life.

They believe in nothing, and they’ll use whatever tools they can to get where they want to go.

The Left did not silence a conservative voice when Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

They awakened an army.