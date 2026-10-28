The Hardest Part of the Presidency Has Nothing to Do With Policy.

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Donald Trump built skyscrapers. He ran a global business empire. He survived four criminal indictments, two impeachments, two assassination attempts, and a media apparatus that has dedicated itself to destroying him for a decade.

He said none of that is the hardest part.

The hardest part is his family.

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His wife reads the attacks. Every story. Every headline. Every piece of fabricated outrage that the media manufactures on a daily basis to keep the machine running. Melania Trump reads all of it.

His kids take the hit. They did not choose this life. They were born into a family and their father decided he was going to run for president and change the country. That decision has consequences for people who never made it.

Trump gave up his presidential salary. Every quarter he redirected it to HHS, the Navy, the Army, or whatever government agency needed it. A couple of million dollars over a term. Every month the media called to ask if he had actually given it. When he showed them the proof, there was no story. The cameras moved on.

His conclusion after living through all of it is blunt.

The whole system is rigged. It is just a nasty system.

That is not self-pity. That is an observation from someone who has more direct experience with how the system operates against people it has decided to target than almost anyone in American history. The question is not whether the system went after him. That is documented. The question is what kind of person absorbs all of that and keeps going anyway.

The answer is standing at the Oval Office desk right now.

Six days until November 3rd. The family that paid the price deserves a Congress that makes it worth it.

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