Over 10 years ago, Trump posted one of his legendary tweets about how the United States needed a strong leader who wouldn’t make the United States a laughing stock. Trump surprised the world, and particularly many globalists, when he landed a victory in 2016 and immediately began taking shots at the deep state.



The globalists’ policies on immigration, war, the environment, and other economic factors have collectively debased any sovereign nation that has been foolish enough to comply with the requests of these unelected bureaucrats. In the current state, any leader who pushes back is quickly labeled with derogatory terms like racist, nationalist, and anti-science.



The agenda of globalists is to crush the economies and national pride of some of the world’s leading economies, so that they have to kiss the ring of globalist scum. Luckily, Trump is willing to continue pushing back against these thugs to help preserve the culture, economy, security, and prestige of the United States of America. Trump has openly mocked many of these globalists to their faces during his speeches, and hopefully, more countries will join to take a stand against the wicked globalist agenda.

Trump Slams Globalists and Promises to Fight for Patriots

The United States has debased itself and wasted its resources by bowing its knees to globalists who have no vested interest in the success of the United States. Defiant Ls recently shared a video of one of Trump’s most famous speeches, which he gave at the UN headquarters.



Since taking office, Trump has been hard on the globalist agenda, and he is now positioned to fight back with more momentum during his upcoming term. He was even very vocal about many of these similar issues for many years before he decided to run for president.

The sad reality is that Trump only had four years to undo George Bush and Obama-fueled damage, and then Biden reversed many of Trump’s policies as soon as he took office in 2021. Trump will have a very short period to implement these anti-globalist measures and will need to ensure that he locates a solid replacement for 2028.



The woke media and DNC politicians have tried to smear Trump as a radical nationalist for pushing back against the toxic consequences of globalism. In reality, Trump is pushing for increased global peace and lower corruption from unelected global organizations. On top of this, his actions focus on how all countries, not just the United States, should have an increased pride in their national identity. Globalists are threatened by the national strength of countries like the United States and are doing everything they can to collectively burn down strong countries and rule the ashes.

Increased Pride in One’s Nation

One of the ways that globalists have been fighting against countries has been by attempting to take away the individuality of countries. People who oppose these measures are often slammed as nationalists, even though the act of sustaining a nation’s unique identity is one of the most honorable tasks a president can perform. To make matters worse, globalists have also been pushing a mass immigration agenda, which has strained countries’ financial resources and slowly removed the unique cultural identity of some countries.



At the beginning of his speech, Trump emphasized how each country has a strong national foundation, which it needs to celebrate.

“Like my beloved country, each nation represented in this hall has a cherished history, culture, and heritage that is worth defending and celebrating, and which gives us our singular potential and strength. The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them.”

This idea posed by Trump is not unhinged, as the media would like everyone to think, and is more in line with traditional thinking from the past that has allowed countries to flourish. In a shocking recent interview, even the Dalai Lama was very vocal about how mass immigration was bad for other countries.



Is the Dalai Lama a racist Trump supporter too?

The greatest way to boost global diversity is to ensure that each country sustains its unique identity and resists the globalist tyranny that is trying to undermine the national pride of Western countries. Ironically, the massive flow of immigrants into other countries is one of the greatest threats to global diversity.

Crushing the Globalists

Wise leaders know that these globalist organizations are nothing but vipers trying to steal power. The more radical leaders like Trump, who push back against their narrative, receive many attacks designed to tarnish their image. However, Trump noted that every country needs to put its own needs first and respect its neighbors.

“ Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”

While other presidents have debased the United States by falling in line with the demands of globalists, Trump has helped take a stand against some of these globalist bullies who have grabbed power under the guise of public health, the environment, or other proclaimed social values.



Donald Trump slammed the WHO for all of its mistakes in 2020 and is committed to cutting funding when he arrives in office. More importantly, Republicans have also created bills to ensure that Democrats can’t reverse this decision, as they did in 2021.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was another solid move that has angered many globalists, especially since he has been able to clearly articulate how obtuse this deal is for the United States. While other countries like China continue to focus more on energy sources like coal, the Paris Agreement has tried to put an unfair burden on the United States, which has already made massive strides to reduce emissions.

The globalists are also a bunch of war pigs, who believe that Russian and Ukrainian men are their pawns to help them gain power. The globalists love George Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden because they knew these presidents would keep the war machine running. In the world’s greatest assault on common sense and logic, Barack Obama even received a Nobel Peace Prize after carrying out the bombing of children’s hospitals in Afghanistan.

Everything that the globalists do is related to global destruction, and their first objective is to operate within developed countries like the United States to create global chaos. The globalists hated Trump’s peace in the Middle East deal, as well as other anti-war initiatives that he implemented while in office.

New Strategy to Counter Globalism

Trump’s speech represents an invitation for all nations to consider their own sovereign interests above the demands of globalists, who have no vested interest in their countries’ success. If all countries choose to act in their self-interest, the global geopolitical “invisible hand” can create a much better living situation, one that is not spoiled by endless wars and corruption.

The threats that the United States faces, largely due to the complicit nature of the Biden administration, have compounded to a dangerous level. Our national debt is completely out of control, which has sadly put Trump in a position where he will have to implement tariffs to provide economic relief for the US economy. Our border security has also become a joke, which has threatened the safety of the United States and also threatens our cultural identity. The US melting pot system celebrates diversity, but only when all people are working toward a common cause and vision. Biden’s immigration policy was a massive slap in the face to this concept.

If other countries around the world take Trump’s message to heart, then the globalists will lose much more power. The main reason why there is a massive global agenda against Trump is that he is one of the few politicians willing to stand up to these thugs. However, there is certainly power in numbers, and other countries could follow Trump’s lead to implement their own version of our America First policy. This collective effort would squash the efforts of globalists and lead to global peace and prosperity.