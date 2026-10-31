The Federal Reserve Just Confirmed It. Biden’s Open Border Drove Home Prices Up 30%.

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You could not afford a house. Now you know why.

A Federal Reserve working paper quietly confirmed what Trump has been saying for years. The Biden administration’s illegal immigrant wave drove up home prices by approximately 30 percent. The demand shock from millions of people flooding into the country needed to be absorbed somewhere. It got absorbed into the housing market. Into your rent. Into your mortgage payment. Into the down payment you could not save fast enough because prices kept rising faster than your paycheck.

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Trump’s HUD Secretary Scott Turner is now doing what should have been done years ago.

Non-permanent residents are no longer eligible for FHA insured mortgages. Taxpayer-backed home loans are for American citizens. Full stop. HUD is also auditing public housing authorities across the country to ensure that illegal aliens are not receiving taxpayer-funded housing assistance.

Turner said it plainly before Congress.

“American dollars should benefit American citizens and American citizens only.”

That is not a radical position. It is the obvious position that the Biden administration spent four years refusing to take while millions of illegal immigrants competed with American families for housing, driving prices up 30 percent in the process.

The fraud Turner’s team found inside HUD is staggering on its own. More than $5 billion in potential payment errors discovered inside over $50 billion in total rental assistance for fiscal year 2024. That money went to people who should not have received it. Including nearly 30,000 dead people.

Thirty thousand dead people receiving rental assistance checks.

Turner called it ludicrous. He called it ridiculous. He called it a violation of the sacred trust to American taxpayers.

He is right on all three counts.

Biden opened the border. Home prices went up 30 percent. Rental assistance went to dead people. Illegal immigrants received taxpayer-backed mortgages. And the mainstream media spent four years telling you the housing affordability crisis was caused by interest rates and zoning laws.

Trump is fixing it. Turner is auditing it. The border is controlled. The FHA eligibility rules are changed. The dead people are being removed from the rolls.

November 3rd is when you decide whether this work continues or gets reversed.

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