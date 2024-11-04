Get 45% off for 1 year

It is no secret that American health is on the decline. Nearly 43% of Americans are obese. Our food is chock-full of unhealthy and addictive chemicals, artificial flavors, and sugars. A whopping 66% of Americans are taking at least one Big Pharma drug.

Now is the time to rein in the power of the FDA. It looks like Trump and RFK Jr. are willing to team up to get the job done.

The FDA has Been at War With the Public’s Health for Decades

The FDA’s war on health and wellness has to stop. The FDA has aggressively prevented the use of beneficial psychedelics, ivermectin, nutraceuticals and even healthy food.

Humans would greatly benefit from the likes of raw milk, stem cells, peptides, chelating compounds and other alternatives to mainstream products. It is the FDA that stands in the way of those solutions tipping into the mainstream.

RFK Jr. is sending a loud and clear message to the FDA: your time is coming to an end. Though a second Trump administration might not completely eliminate the FDA, it would limit its power. Trump might tab RFK Jr. to run the FDA or another major federal health agency.

Kennedy, a staunch FDA antagonist, is fond of issuing warnings to the government agency. In the past, Kennedy has been vague when criticizing the FDA, calling for general practices to end. The former presidential candidate has gotten more specific in recent months, taking aim at the agency’s limited range of acceptable health solutions approved for public use.

The FDA Appears to be Compromised

It looks like the FDA might have been infiltrated by Beltway miscreants. At the bare minimum, those making decisions on behalf of the FDA are likely taking bribes from corporations and wealthy individuals. The corruption has manifested in the form of an absurdly narrow range of allowable substances and therapies.

The FDA is unjustly regulating natural health remedies, peptides, psychedelics and more. The tandem of Trump and Kennedy would reverse that regulation and the agency’s suppression of ivermectin, hyperbaric therapies, and raw milk.

Such alternative treatments have the potential to greatly benefit the human condition yet they have been put on the back burner as Big Pharma corporations can’t patent them.

As Kennedy has often pointed out, regulatory bodies such as the Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, and FDA have been captured as institutions. Such agencies have become vehicles of the industry power players that they were originally designed to regulate.

FDA Reform Would be a Massive Net Positive for America

Reforming the FDA would drain part of the corrupt swamp that is the District of Columbia. Reforming the agency would also pave a path toward a healthier populace. Reworking the FDA would ensure the greater good of American taxpayers is prioritized over Big Pharma’s interests.

Kennedy and Trump would Make America Great Again and also Make America Healthier Again. An FDA overhaul would decrease the public’s increasing reliance upon what Kennedy refers to as the food industrial complex.

Ideally, ultra-processed foods laden with salt, sugar and additives that cause chronic health issues would be limited or banned. Such processing increases the rate of diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s and autism.

Trump and Kennedy Might Also Attempt to Scrap Vaccines

Aside from parents, most Americans are unaware that the federal government has a 73-shot vaccine schedule for children. The uncomfortable truth is that the jab schedule might have 73 too many shots.

A Trump and Kennedy alliance might eliminate all jabs, empowering parents to pick and choose the shots injected into their kids’ arms. Parents should be empowered to choose how their kids’ bodies are protected against viruses and other threats. The federal government has no right to force injections into the bodies of our innocent children.

Prioritizing People Over Corporate Interests

Kennedy and Trump are intent on making Americans healthy again through a natural and wholesome approach. Though the legacy media will never admit it, the truth is corporations have hijacked the FDA. Dietary guidelines, approved products, and other FDA policies have prioritized unprocessed foods at the behest of those profit-driven companies.

Take a moment to envision the world without the FDA or at least with a pared-back version of the agency. Instead of 70% of the typical American’s diet being comprised of ultra-processed food, it would primarily consist of all-natural whole foods. However, no such change will occur if Kamala Harris attains power.

The process of change begins with a vote for Donald Trump this November 5th.