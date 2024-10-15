The FBI is actively going after supporters of former president Donald Trump. A whistleblower made the witch hunt known earlier last week. It looks like the FBI’s plan is to deploy its own agents in plain clothing to voting stations throughout Arizona.

The FBI is Monitoring Trump Supporters

The whistleblower referenced above insists the FBI will send undercover agents to Maricopa. The purpose of concealing their identity is to covertly keep watch on Trump voters this election day. The FBI’s plan to monitor Trump voters in Arizona reeks of authoritarianism.