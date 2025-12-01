It's almost Christmas. Consider gifting a friend a subscription to this beautiful substack!

That explosive clip Laura Loomer just posted – millions already watching – shows President Trump telling it exactly like it is: “It’s really a Democrat problem. The Dems were Epstein’s friends.” Boom! Truth bomb dropped years ago, and now the files are proving it every single day. The Fake News is twisting itself into pretzels trying to drag President Trump into their own swamp mess. Total hoax, same Russia playbook, recycled garbage. Pathetic!



Cold hard facts nobody can spin away: The Epstein Files Transparency Act – H.R. 4405 – signed into law November 19th. Every single page from DOJ hits the streets in 30 days, fully searchable, zero redactions. More documents than JFK, more than MLK – total transparency like never before. And whose names keep popping up? Bill Clinton – 26 flights on the Lolita Express, everybody knows it. Larry Summers. Reid Hoffman bankrolling every anti-Trump witch hunt. Bill Gates cozying up to the predator. All Democrats. All tied to the monster while President Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago and threw him out like the creep he was.

Disgusting doesn’t even cover it. These are the same sanctimonious elites who lecture real Americans about “decency” while their private-jet club looked the other way as kids got trafficked. Flight logs, payoffs, campaign donations, island guest lists – the paper trail leads straight to Democrat power circles. Ghislaine Maxwell wasn’t running security for some random hedge-fund creep; she was the gatekeeper for the swamp’s darkest VIP room.

