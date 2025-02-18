Wasteful and ineffective practices throughout the federal government have been part of the status quo for far too long.

For decades, everyday Americans were told that the “experts” know best and it’s not our place to question them. Falling for this rhetoric, unfortunately, created a scenario where government corruption ran amuck and unchecked for the longest time.

Thankfully, that’s starting to change with President Trump back in the Oval Office. He’s rooting out useless government bureaucracy and firing the deep state officials driving criminality in this country.

Paramount to this work is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE, in a nutshell, is tasked with the responsibility of rooting out waste and ensuring the government truly works for the people.

To say they’re hitting the nail on the head would be a significant understatement.

The Time For Games is Over

Playing a pivotal role in DOGE are 20-year-old engineers, some of whom have autism. So far, they’ve been tasked with clearing out General Services Administration employees who aren’t really doing anything of value.

This is shaking up Washington in a way that’s been long overdue.

With A-suite level clearance, these engineers are ridding the government of ineffective bureaucrats who are often twice their age or older.

Moving forward, officials with any hopes of holding onto their jobs will need to demonstrate a need for their current posts. It’s no longer acceptable for those working in the federal government to just collect a check funded by taxpayer money while doing next to nothing.

A Closer Look at Some of DOGE’s Latest Work

On social media, DOGE is keeping everyday Americans up to speed with what’s going on.

So far, the agency has managed to terminate 199 unnecessary contracts, thereby saving $250 million in taxpayer revenue.

This comes in addition to eliminating $15 million in DEI training grants, doing away with the Gender X initiative marker, and much more. This is shaking up a lot of federal groups that have made a meal out of coasting off wasteful government programs.

Moving forward, DOGE has been clear that they’re going to keep cleaning out house as needed. With this work, the government won’t be an entity that Americans fear or that blows billions in taxpayer dollars every single year.

Other political leaders have talked a good game about reforming key aspects of the government. Yet in 2025, President Trump is actually doing it.

Americans Are Relieved

Across X and other social media platforms, everyday folks have expressed support for the hard work of DOGE officials.

Many are stating this agency should have been put into action years ago. Others are praising the onboarding of young engineers who have the necessary skills and education to take care of business.

So far, a huge part of their work has involved cutting programs, deals, and other initiatives hurting our country’s taxpayers.

As you might imagine, people who work tirelessly to stay afloat each month are not eager to see their hard-earned money essentially put into the shredder. The federal government claims that all its spending is benefiting America is one way or another, but we the people know better.

As DOGE cleans one mess after the next, the ripple effects will undoubtedly be felt nationwide.

Patriots who are interested in real time updates on what’s happening will love DOGE’s official X account. It’s here where the agency provides in-depth updates about changes being made, programs being terminated, and the money taxpayers are saving.

Many of the numbers are going to shock a lot of Americans, including those who already had qualms about excessive government spending.

Establishment Figures Declare War on DOGE

Of course, while everyday Americans cheer on the hard work of DOGE, elite establishment figures aren’t thrilled about it at all.

After all, having an overinflated, untouchable government is key to corruption in this country. Doing away with this means cutting off several heads of the snake at once.

Because DOGE is moving so quickly and efficiently, they’re also coming under attack. The radical left, and others with deep investments in government bureaucracy, don’t want DOGE to become too popular.

Through the media, they’ve already started spreading lies. Many of these officials have accused the agency of going rogue, terminating civil servants without cause, and installing so-called “loyalists” that will harm the country.

Thankfully, the lies and fear mongering aren’t working. Everyday Americans know better.

For years, we’ve all been able to see how the federal government operated when it was virtually untouchable. Parents were called domestic terrorists for seeking involvement in their children’s education, while everyday people were slandered for questioning COVID rules.

Adding insult to injury, the rise of DEI in the federal government led to a toxic, top-down culture favoring immutable characteristics over qualifications and meritocracy.

At long last, all of this is finally coming to a close. Against President Trump, a strong, conservative Congress, and gifted DOGE workers, establishment figures are done.