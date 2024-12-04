For several decades, the Department of Education has been a disaster for the United States. Candidly, the federal government’s bureaucracy did not bring about positive means for children to learn. Instead, recent years show that kids are falling behind in both reading and math.

Right now, America suffers from a major literacy crisis with about half of the country failing to read above a sixth grade level. Clearly, some changes are in order. The Department of Education was founded in 1979; yet over the past 45 years, children have continued to be warehoused in schools and deprived of the necessary tools they need for adulthood.

Thankfully, President Trump has a solution to fix all of this. Amid a blowout 2024 White House victory, Trump’s since laid out a step-by-step plan to fix education in America once and for all.

Here’s What We Can All Expect

In a video statement, the soon-to-be 47th president revealed that parents will have a say in how their kids learn. This is long overdue, especially in the wake of Biden’s Justice Department calling mothers and fathers “domestic terrorists” for simply seeking involvement in the education of their children.

Part of bolstering parents’ involvement is giving them a say in hiring the principals and teachers who are running things in these schools. Likewise, parents will be able to fire principals and teachers who fail to live up to their responsibilities accordingly.

It gets even better, though. Trump’s video announcement goes on to reveal that the Department of Education will be closed earlier on in his second term. Removing this red tape is going to further empower states’ rights, rather than allowing bureaucrats at the federal level to taint children’s learning from the top down.

A Higher Quality of Learning

In doing away with the Department of Education, President Trump will also see to it that our kids’ schools are no longer infected with critical race theory, DEI, and other radical leftist agendas. For far too long, these ideologies have been poisoning the minds of students and depriving them of learning math, reading, science, and writing.

Across the country, many parents are looking forward to cleaning up the quality of schools. For far too long, parents have tried to reason with educators and district leaders that ignored their concerns. Some schools even went so far as to claim they don’t answer to parents. Once Trump is back in the White House, all of that comes to an end.

Trump Vows to Protect and Empower School Choice

Over the years, school choice has become increasingly popular, despite the attack against it from Democrats. Over the years, Americans have learned that private classrooms are more likely to result in kids scoring higher on exams and being more equipped to progress academically.

Even teachers in private schools tend to take home higher pay which positively contributes to their overall morale. Amid a time when this country’s struggled with a shortage of educators, we need good, qualified teachers in private and charter schools.

School choice is so popular across the United States that even its greatest detractors engage in it. That’s right. Many of the leaders of teachers unions and other pro-public school advocates are sending their own children to private classrooms behind the scenes. When the rubber meets the road, these parents know that school choice is better than the alternative.

President Trump knows this, too. Though unlike the Democrats (who are in the pockets of these teachers unions), he won’t deprive everyday Americans of the right to decide where their children receive an education.

For most people across the United States, this is a long time coming.

Expect Democrats to Put Up a Fight

While the Department of Education has more than overstayed its welcome, don’t expect Democrats to watch it go down without a fight. It’s very likely that the left will mount legal challenges against Trump the moment he moves to dismantle this agency.

At the congressional level, Democratic lawmakers may attempt to pressure certain Republicans to obstruct Trump. Right now, it’s hard to say exactly what will happen. However, what we do know is that Democrats are not going to step aside and willingly watch Trump improve this country’s education.

The left, at the end of the day, is all about keeping power centralized at the federal level. They abhor states’ rights almost as much as they abhor everyday parents having access to school choice.

Eliminating federal bureaucracy at this level is long overdue, but it may very well require fighting a battle in the courts. Trump’s opposition could very well come from not just Democrats in Congress, but also left-wing leaders at the state level who are eager to keep the status quo in effect.

No matter what state you call home, every single patriot should be aware of leftists and the dirty tricks they may employ. In the weeks and months ahead, we’ll need to remain more vigilant than ever.