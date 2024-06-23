Former President (and current Republican forerunner) Donald Trump and POTUS Joe Biden to face off in heavily-curated debate on 27 June.

Until recently, presidential debates were something Americans looked forward to. They are traditionally meant to be an unbiased, fair opportunity for candidates to share their views on policy and engage with voters outside of the campaign trail.

The last several election cycles have unfortunately exposed voters to a harsh reality: debates can (and continue to) be skewed when Democrats will do everything in their power to control all media surrounding President Biden. While the Democrats turn what should be a fair fight into a game, we can only hope Trump is ready to intercept the narrative against him in his usual, reliable fashion.

While Democrats and the Biden administration are doing their best to stack the deck against Trump from the outset, it may be that such overt efforts to control the debate will show Americans what many of us already know: Biden’s team puts work into controlling the narrative, because an accurate picture of Biden’s health and the state of the administration would almost certainly cause the walls to come crumbling down.

Curiously, and in what looks like a bid for preemptive damage control, President Biden has barred the nonpartisan organization that has managed presidential debates since 1988 from moderating. Conveniently instead, CNN will host the televised event in Atlanta, Georgia, with hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash -vocal Trump critics- presiding.

With the amount of misinformation being circulated about the former president, the moderators will hopefully keep their own bias in check. Because the debate is being hosted by CNN, no one is holding their breath.

With no opening statements, the structure of the debate appears to intend to get into the mud as quickly as possible, moving directly into questions and including just two commercial breaks. This seems like an obvious attempt at mitigating the possibility of any rambling from President Biden, while completely controlling former president Trump’s ability to respond candidly.

The point of a legitimate debate is to see how candidates respond under true pressure and align it with both their stances and their personalities. It doesn’t look like we’ll get that due to Biden’s guard dog administration.

Barring the exclusion of an in-studio audience, the upcoming debate between former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is beginning to feel like a parody of a sports game - complete with a coin toss to kick it off.

One opponent is equipped and experienced in the moves and forethought required to win, the other being allowed to make up the rules -with an entire team pulling the strings- as they go along.

The presidential forerunners will get no play calls from the sidelines or their own desks - no notes are allowed, presumably to keep responses honest if our current President can remember his likely-rehearsed lines.

The provided bottle of water, pad of paper, and pencil likely won’t help.

While the Biden administration certainly is banking on Trump looking bad, many viewers are going to come away from the debate skeptical of President Biden’s ability to perform the duties of office. In his first bid for the presidency, he worried voters across the political spectrum with his inability to keep a sentence moving and cite accurate information.

Progressing age and a track record of losing his train of thought are not likely to inspire additional confidence in an already shaky voter population.

Former president Trump is fresh out of his recent trial and, despite his legal woes, ties President Biden in the most recent polls. As always, the former president doesn’t allow the system or unfair bias to hold him back and has the support to prove it. Most polls (with just a Google search and surprisingly minimal political gibberish) show a neck-in-neck race between the candidates, despite the former president’s recent (and unfair) trial results.

We can only imagine how Trump’s ratings would be if not for a sham trial and a smear campaign older than Biden’s presidency.

If we know one thing about Trump, it is that he won’t back down just because of an unfair system or verdict. If anything, we can be confident that he will turn up the heat through the debate and beyond.

Most Conservatives are relying on Trump to deliver a performance that will convince us that it’s all going to be okay - a reminder of a strong presidency on the horizon may well give voters the much-needed shock to watch the debate unfold and vote accordingly.

Between the ongoing war in Ukraine, Palestinian conflict, and Chinese influence looming, there is no doubt that the office of the presidency and the country itself could use the strength of stance Americans saw during Trump’s time in office.

Voters will need this debate for more than just an education on the candidates’ stances; this debate is so heavily weighted to make President Biden look as good as possible that voters deserve to be aware of exactly how the Biden administration has altered the traditional setting of presidential debates to favor their candidate.

Surely the silver lining to watching this whole spectacle will be seeing the Biden administration’s best efforts backfire.

Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing President Biden’s mic “cut out” during an amnesia spell. Most media will certainly find a way to excuse it.