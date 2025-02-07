In 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) is developing at lightning speed.

Across multiple industries, innovators, leaders, and everyday workers are having conversations about the implications of AI and how it’ll impact the future.

Some people are optimistic. They believe AI can bring about necessary societal advancements and streamline repetitive tasks. Others are more concerned, warning that this form of technology could displace people and wipe out millions of jobs.

In many regards, what the future holds for AI remains to be seen. However, businessman Larry Ellison has one major prediction that Americans should know all about.

AI Finally Beats Cancer?

Cancer is one of the most pervasive health threats known to mankind. For years, bright and brilliant minds have been working to develop a cure, all to no avail.

Ellison thinks that might be changing, however. While appearing as a guest of the Trump White House, the entrepreneur spoke about a future where cancer is no longer a virtual death sentence.

With the use of AI, Ellison believes the cancer tumor can finally undergo gene sequencing. From this point, scientists will then have the opportunity to create cancer vaccines that are unique to each individual’s own genetic makeup.

So far, none of this has come to fruition. However, Ellison thinks it’s possible and would prove to save millions of lives in the future.