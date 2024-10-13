Donald Trump can be bold, irreverent, and even juvenile in his outbursts, especially when aimed against the Left. So what?

It was the Left that weaponized the Department of Justice against anything Trump. It was the Left that opened the border wide to allow just about anybody to walk into America and roam the streets of her cities and towns. It was the Left that transformed public education into Marxist indoctrination and replaced critical thinking with gender confusion and hatred.

It is the Left, in short, that is determined to destroy America and bring down Western civilization.

Donald Trump has a right to be more than a little pissed. If he weren’t, he’d be just another political zombie.

St. Thomas Aquinas, the Angelic Doctor, put it this way: “He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.”

Trump’s anger is moral and just, even if it can be a bit sophomoric at times. He has suffered injustice and still looks to the good of the country. He wants to Make America Great Again. Time to get over qualms about his personality.

Who Does That?

Sometimes being blunt is the best way to get a message across. Everyone knows that the U.S. southern border has been wide open from the first day Biden stepped into office. Almost four years later and nobody's done a thing about it, including the Republicans sitting on their butts in Washington D.C.

Open borders are like open wounds—they’re susceptible to infection. America has been infected by criminals creeping unimpeded across the border. Left untreated, an infection can poison the bloodstream and can kill the infected.

According to Fox News, “Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions could be loose on the streets, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data provided to lawmakers” as of July 2024.

Non-detained illegal immigrants include those who are going through removal proceedings or have been issued orders of removal but are not in ICE custody. “There are currently more than 7 million people on that docket.”

According to ICE, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges who are not detained and prowling the U.S.

That includes “62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions.”

To make matters even worse, nearly 100 illegal immigrants on terror “watch list” were released into the U.S. between 2021-2023.

Who would allow millions of potentially dangerous illegal immigrants, including terrorists, to roam America? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that’s who. They are poisoning America with crime.

Is There an Anecdote?

Mainstream media rushed to the Left’s aid when the devastating ICE numbers were made public. CBS pointed out that, “The bottom line is that many of the convicted criminals described in the letter have been in the U.S. for a long time, before the Biden administration took office, according to government data and officials.”

Nice try. The fact that some of the illegal criminals got into the U.S. before Biden took office doesn’t offset the fact that the number has grown substantially under his administration’s watch.

The increase either means illegal aliens, including criminals, are coming into the country faster than Biden-Harris can kick them out, or they’re being allowed to stay even after years of being in the country illegally with more of the same the way. Same difference: The Biden-Harris administration is impotent at best or, at worst, ushering foreign criminals into the United States.

No matter how you stack the stats, it’s looking pretty hopeless—especially if Harris was somehow able to claim the White House as her own.

But don’t give up hope quite yet. Donald Trump is still out there. He’s vowing to fix the problem.

The Trump Solution

The open border is the definition of injustice, for American citizens and for many of the illegal migrants who are being sold into slavery—including sex slavery—being used as drug mules, and any number of other unspeakable things.

It can be very depressing—to the point of despair—if you get fixated on the horrors happening because of the Biden-Harris open border policy.

St. Thomas also wrote, “While injustice is the worst of sins, despair is the most dangerous; because when you are in despair you care neither about yourself nor about others.”

Trump may be fixated on the problem, but not out of despair. He’s angry and he wants to fix it.

Trump posted his thoughts on Truth Social, “To all Rapists, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Murders, WELCOME TO AMERICA! It is important that you send a THANK YOU note to Lyin’ Kamala Harris, because without her, you would not be here.”

And then came the kicker, “We do not want you, and we’re going to get you out.”

Call it sophomoric if you like, but it puts the illegal immigrant criminals on notice. Their days of wine and roses are over if Trump gets elected.

And that’s what almost two-thirds of the American people want: Deportation of illegal immigrants.

Even mainstream media polls like CBS News know it. Americans are sick and tired of criminals walking among them. Criminals who are also illegal aliens are even worse. Deportation would not only be just, it would also serve the greater good of America. Trump is up to the task.

Putting up with Trumpian “mean tweets” is the least we can do if that is what it takes for him to get the job done.