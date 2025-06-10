Get 47% off for 1 year

What happens to a country where the boundaries between government and organized crime are erased? It’s no longer a country, and citizenship is stripped of meaning.

The Left is a criminal organization embedded in the Democratic Party. They’re hungry for power and employ Marxist tactics to get what they want.

Hiding behind waves of propaganda forwarded by mainstream media, Leftist politicians seek to undermine the Constitution because it stands in the way of their dream of one-party rule from here to eternity.

The Russian Collusion Hoax is one glaring example of how far the Left will go to weave a false narrative to undermine their opponents–in this case, Donald Trump. It also shows how deeply dug in the Left is in governmental institutions.

A damning report by the Hoover Institution titled “Why Was The Steele Dossier Not Dismissed As A Fake? Political and media partnership was the enemy of common sense” spells out the audacity of the Deep State coming together to keep an outsider like Trump outside the fold:

A cursory examination of the Steele Dossier should have convinced the CIA or the FBI that it was fake news. Any residual doubt would have vanished after learning that its author, Christopher Steele, was an opposition researcher paid by the Democrats to dig up dirt on Trump. That our most sophisticated government officials acted as if the Dossier were legitimate leads to only one conclusion. They were a knowing and willing part of the Democratic and media smear of a presidential contender, and then president, that paralyzed U.S. politics for three years. We now know that the Steele Dossier is bogus. Inspector General Michael Horowitz drove the final stake through its heart. He found that the Dossier was compiled from hearsay and third-hand gossip from two low-level sources and that they denied the testimony attributed to them. The only “verified” information that Horowitz found was available from public sources.

The Steele Dossier was “fake news,” and the FBI, CIA, federal judges, mainstream media, and Leftist politicians used it in an attempt to bring Trump down. They knew the dossier was bogus, but truth doesn’t mean much to them in their quest for power.

More recently it has come to light that the Leftists running the federal government under Biden knew damn well he was unfit for office and covered it up, going so far as to use an autopen to sign his name to important documents–at least some of them likely without Biden’s knowledge.

Even Leftist liar Jake Tapper has now called the Biden health cover-up “worse than Watergate” to distance his complicity in the crime.

It’s a mess, and it gets worse. Deceit isn't the Left’s only weapon. They also use other traditional methods of organized crime to accomplish their goals–including human trafficking.

Hiding In Plain Sight

When J.J. Carell, a retired U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, testified to Congress in late 2024, he called out the Biden Administration for what it was: an organized crime operation.

“I state without reservation that the United States federal government under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the world's largest child sex trafficking organization in modern history. The probability…that thousands of these children are being raped at this very moment is one hundred percent."

Let that sink in: “thousands of these children are being raped at this very moment.” It’s not only horrific, it’s evil.

"I served in the United States Border Patrol for twenty-four years until I retired as a deputy patrol agent in charge in San Diego sector,” Carell continued. “I worked under five presidential administrations, and only one president secured the border, President Donald Trump.”

The Left Hates Trump because Trump secured the border and disrupted their evil scheme.

“I state with complete certainty that Biden, Harris, and Myorkas are intentionally, strategically, and purposely weaponizing illegal immigration and using it as a tool to fundamentally transform America,” Carell said.

“Inside this invasion, the unspoken evil of child trafficking and more specifically child sex trafficking has flourished.”

Carell’s not a madman crying in the wilderness. He’s not a prophet. He’s a realist, and he’s not alone.

Shepherd’s Watch

Lisa, an activist who fights sex trafficking, says that the trafficking of migrant girls has exploded since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration.

Shepherd’s Watch is an organization that attempts to disrupt sex trafficking rings. Lisa runs the organization and says the number of girls being trafficked rose dramatically under Biden’s watch.

She claims hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) from Latin America are not properly tracked by federal officials, who also fail to properly vet sponsors.

“Nearly all of my sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls,” Lisa said.

According to Lisa, internet sites—including Facebook, TikTok, and OnlyFans—are used to advertise trafficked girls to potential buyers.

She said that more than 90% of these advertisements are for migrant girls.

Big Tech could curtail this evil activity if it chose to.

Why don't they?

“The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open. We started noticing new sites and ads in Spanish,” Lisa said. “That was very few before. Then sites dedicated to Latino girls popped up everywhere.” This all happened under Biden’s watch.

When Biden entered office in 2021, his administration went to work to undermine Trump’s border enforcement policies.

The only plausible reason for opening the border was to undermine America and consolidate power. It was a criminal act by the criminally insane.

If the Left regains power, they’ll do it again. Bank on it. That’s what they do.