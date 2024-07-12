Do you remember how leftists pretended our elections were secure? Then, they accused conservatives of engaging in the same ballot-harvesting tactics they engaged in. They want you to believe that everything’s perfect, even with their preference for not requiring some form of state-issued photo ID to vote and even pushing to let illegal aliens vote in our elections.

Now Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Raquel Rodriguez has been arrested on charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot. According to Paxton, a Project Veritas video showed her unlawfully harvesting votes in the 2020 election.