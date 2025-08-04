Get 20% off forever

Thank God for Donald Trump, who gave voice to MAGA and the ancient virtues that it brings to the table.

Women and children have been under attack for too long by Leftists who see their enslavement as a means to destroy the good, the true, and the beautiful.

It’s not just the women and children of America, though they have suffered relentless attacks from the Left that challenge their very identities.

When Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson couldn’t answer the question, “What is a woman,” it wasn’t just because she’s stupid–which she is—it was also because she has embraced LGBT ideology to the extent that she has canceled her own identity.

The Left wants everything, including your soul.

Kids in public schools are indoctrinated by “teachers” who, like Ketanji Brown Jackson, are stripped of their identities until assigned a new one by the Left.

It’s psychological warfare. The halls of justice and the education system were not designed to be battlefields for identity–they were meant to mete out justice and form good citizens–but that’s what they’ve become.

Psychological warfare of this kind can be seen as a novel method of sexual assault.

The old way to demean women and children has its place in the Left’s scheme as well. When the Biden administration opened the border wide, it turned a blind eye to the barbarism seething just under the surface of all things Left.

Biden's Open Border Was Open Season On Women

Gnosis Wolf posted a startling claim on X: “Well over 60% of the women traveling north to the open border during Joe Biden‘s presidency, with the intent to immigrate illegally under US law, or seek asylum, were sexually assaulted, coerced, robbed, extorted…or worse.”

Sixty percent may seem like hyperbole, but the research bears it out.

The newspaper La Jornada surveyed women trying to make it into the U.S. from Mexican border cities. Thirty percent of the women claimed “coyotes” forced them to have sex as payment.

The United Nations estimated that among women crossing the border alone, as many as 70% were victims of some kind of abuse.

Amnesty International reported, "...as many as six in 10 women and girl migrants experience sexual violence during the journey." The researchers believed actual numbers were likely higher.

According to Splinter News, as many as 80% of women and girls coming to the United States from Central America are sexually assaulted.

Michelle Brané of the Women's Refugee Commission told Tucson Weekly "...nonprofit groups and even the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement ... estimate that the vast majority of women and female children encounter some sort of sexual assault en route to the United States," and that "it's become the norm, and in many cases with female children, they just assume that there's been some sort of incident."

You get the picture, and it isn't pretty. It's barbaric, and the Left simply doesn't care. The untold weight of human suffering engendered by the Biden administration is the stuff of horror movies.

That’s what the Left is: a horror show.

Trump Closed The Border And The Abuse

There’s a new sheriff in town, and he isn’t playing stupid Leftist games.

As of April 28, 2025, illegal border crossings "are down by 95%" compared to the Biden administration.

"The cartels treat people as a commodity rather than as human beings,” Tucson sector Border Patrol Chief Sean McGoffin told Fox News.

“It’s up to us to reintroduce that element of humanity and make sure we’re saving the lives of those individuals the cartels leave behind. One of the great things we do in the Border Patrol— though it’s rarely talked about—is the rescues we perform each and every day."

CBP Agent Teresa Fast added, "The men and the women of the patrol are really what makes it run. That's what keeps our country safer, the people who are giving up those games with their kids and their [holidays] and working night shifts–that's what keeps our country safe. That's really what it is, the men and the women of the border patrol."

"A few months ago, before the election and before the previous administration, we were mostly doing processing of detained individuals," Agent Hernandez told Fox.

"That's an administrative duty that is part of our job, but it used to be a small sliver of it, [and we were] doing a large portion of that. Now it's inverse. Now we're doing small slivers of the processing, and we're doing the bulk of patrolling duties. Most of our agents are out there patrolling."

The Left turned the Border Patrol into an inept bureaucracy that left its people feeling dejected and useless. The move was designed to erode the Border Patrol’s sense of identity.

The Trump administration changed all that. Working for the Border Patrol is once again a noble profession that saves lives and gives women and children the dignity they deserve.

That’s what a noble society does: protects and promotes human dignity. The good, the true, and the beautiful are making a big comeback. Not a second too soon.

It’s the Leftists’ turn to have an identity crisis. Pray that they end up in a padded cell where they belong.

