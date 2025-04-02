Stephen Miller tells it like it is. As Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, he doesn’t mince words. His arguments are cogent and devastating.

Miller is MAGA to the core. He knows who America’s enemies are, and he’s not afraid to call them out.

The Department of Education (ED) is one of those enemies. Trump and Miller both know it. They aim to destroy it.

The proof? President Trump recently signed an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. It’s about time.

“We are going to be returning education very simply BACK TO THE STATES where it belongs,” Trump said. “It’s a commonsense thing to do, and it’s going to work.”

Since 1979, the ED has spent over $3 trillion. Per-pupil spending has risen 245%. The results are dismal:

Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds are at the lowest level in decades.

Six-in-ten fourth graders and nearly three-quarters of eighth graders are not proficient in math.

Seven-in-ten fourth and eighth graders are not proficient in reading, while 40% of fourth grade students don’t even meet basic reading levels.

Standardized test scores have remained flat for decades.

U.S. students rank 28 out of 37 OECD member countries in math

“The United States spends more money per pupil than any country, yet we rank near the bottom of the list in terms of success,” Trump said.

“Seventy percent of eighth graders are not proficient in either reading or math,” Trump said. “Despite these breathtaking failures, the Department’s discretionary budget has exploded by 600% and employs bureaucrats in buildings all over Washington D.C.”

“Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them,” Trump continued.

Not only is the ED failing students and their families, it is also bent on destroying America.

The Enemy Within

Stephen Miller framed the battle with the ED as a cultural fight.

“The Department of Education here in Washington, D.C., is overwhelmingly staffed by Radical-Left Marxist bureaucrats who are, in every way, hostile to Western Civilization, hostile to American interests, and hostile to our founding documents and culture,” Miller said in a Fox News interview.

The best way to destroy Western civilization is to attack the nuclear family. The strategy is in plain sight for anyone who cares to look:

In the Communist Manifesto of 1848, Karl Marx called for the abolition of the family.

The Left has long realized that to radically change Western society, it is necessary to disrupt its most important civil society: the family.

One of Black Lives Matter's 13 Guiding Principles was “disruption” of the nuclear family.

Marxism is alive and well here in America. BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors is on record saying she and her fellow organizers are “trained Marxists.”

Cullors was the protégé of Eric Mann, the former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic terror organization. She spent years inundated by the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her worldview, Breitbart News reported.

Marxism has infiltrated every American institution.

Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers union, may not call herself a Marxist, but that doesn't stop her from targeting the American family by teaching children to be good little robots by giving up their identity for the greater cause.

“Randi is a liar and an evil Marxist,” Marilyn Muller posted on X. Many people think as much, but few dare to say it out loud.

DEI, LGBT, CRT, you name it, all Leftists' acronyms seem to have one thing in common: the destruction of America.

The ED in particular–instituted by the Democrats in 1979 and controlled by radical Left teachers' unions ever since–has for decades been hard at work undermining the nuclear family by targeting traditional values.

The ED has little to do with education–the test scores prove it–and everything to do with transforming America into a dystopian Leftist nightmare that would make Goerge Orwell shiver in his grave.

For Marx, "The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother’s care, shall be in state institutions.” State intuitions will then instill values–by tearing down the old ones.

It’s a sound strategy. Especially when the parents are kept in the dark.

Why The Nuclear Family Is So Powerful

At the center of the story of the miracle of the West is the family, specifically the European nuclear family.

According to the Mises Institute, Western Europe had an unusually high proportion of nuclear families after the early Middle Ages.

In the early Middle Ages, the Catholic Church “instituted marriage laws and practices that undermined kinship groups.” Polygamy, divorce, and remarriage were discouraged, and this worked to limit the overall size of families.

The Church also restricted “consanguineous” marriages—generally marriages among first cousins or other close relatives and “required that women explicitly consent to their marriages.”

Together, these changes limited the power of patriarchs and, in particular, patriarchs of large families who could “consolidate power through arranged marriages and/or marriages among cousins.”

Over time, the changes in society worked together to encourage a proliferation of nuclear families.

Bottom line: More than an economic unit, more than a cultural norm, the nuclear family is a religious institution.

If there is one thing Marxists of all stripes hate above all else, it’s religion. Put another way, they hate God.

As Nobel-prize winning author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn put it in his acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize:

It was Dostoevsky, once again, who drew from the French Revolution and its seeming hatred of the Church the lesson that ‘revolution must necessarily begin with atheism.’ That is absolutely true. But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism. Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions. [...] To achieve its diabolic ends, communism needs to control a population devoid of religious and national feeling, and this entails a destruction of faith and nationhood.

To hate America, you have to hate God. Though religious freedom is one of the founding principles of the United States, it is primarily a Christian country.

The Marxists know this. They hate it. That’s why they are trying to erase your children and replace them with slavering slaves of the state.

Donald Trump and Stephen Miller do not hate the West, God, or children. Quite the contrary. That’s why they’re dismantling the ED–the home of hatred.

Trump and crew seek to return education ultimately to the family through school choice and local control. It may not seem like it at first glance, but, at bottom, it is–more than anything else–a moral move.

It’s the right thing to do.