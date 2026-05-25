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There are names on walls that will never fade. Flags folded with precision and handed to mothers, fathers, wives, and children who would trade everything to have their person back instead.

Memorial Day is not a celebration. It is a reckoning.

This year it carries extra weight. American service members are operating right now in one of the most strategically vital and dangerous waterways on earth. The Strait of Hormuz. They are not there for glory or politics. They are there because that is where they were sent, and because they said yes when their country asked.

Some of them will come home to parades. Some will come home quietly. And some, God willing not many, will not come home at all.

That is what this day is really about. Not the ones who made it back. The ones who didn’t. Trump understands this.

Every freedom we take for granted — every election we fight over, every border we defend, every principle worth arguing about — exists because someone somewhere decided it was worth dying for. Most of them were young. Most of them were ordinary people who did an extraordinary thing simply by showing up.

Today is for them.

Fly your flag. Say their names if you know them. And if you don’t know any — learn one. Look up a name on a wall somewhere and read about who they were before they became a memorial.

That is the least we can do.

To every family who has ever received a folded flag — thank you is not enough. But it is what we have.

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47% off your first year, cancel anytime — deadline May 31st.