Imagine telling a bald-faced lie for seven consecutive years straight only to later reverse course and finally admit the truth. That’s exactly what Snopes did when lying about Donald Trump. Snopes recently backtracked on its infamous Trump neo-Nazi story published nearly a decade ago.

The rest of us knew SEVEN YEARS AGO that the mainstream media was telling a boldfaced lie. Now Snopes FINALLY comes clean on the “Very Fine People" hoax.