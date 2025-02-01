For years, it’s been readily apparent that the United States government doesn’t truly have the best interests of everyday Americans at heart. When the rubber meets the road, deep state officials are more concerned with consolidating their own power. They want to hold onto this power at all costs, even when everyday folks across the nations become casualties as a result.

With time, Americans are becoming increasingly aware of what various government officials have gotten up to behind the scenes. We know that politicians and healthcare officials lied about COVID vaccines and their efficacy. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

In a fairly recent development, it’s come to light that former US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley authorized the use of sound and heat-directed energy weapons against violent 2020 rioters in Washington DC.

Investigative Journalist Sends Shockwaves Through America

Steve Baker, an investigative journalist, revealed Milley’s alleged acts during an appearance on the Sara Gonzalez Unfiltered show. Not only did Baker make accusations against the former US general, but he also stated he has evidence to substantiate his claims.

According to Baker’s account, photographic proof will soon be revealed, along with a deeper expose revealing what Milley did behind the scenes.