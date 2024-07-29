President Joe Biden has gone to great lengths to silence critics who question his unwillingness to acknowledge the true extent of his family. Though the legacy media rarely mentions it, the president has failed to acknowledge an out-of-wedlock granddaughter. The granddaughter in question is the offspring of Hunter Biden.

Biden Intentionally Ignores His Own Flesh and Blood

Biden once gave a speech in which he recognized his daughter and four granddaughters. However, the sad truth is Biden has five granddaughters. The president intentionally overlooked Hunter’s out-of-wedlock grandchild named Navy.

Navy is estranged from the president simply because her mother copulated with Hunter outside of marriage. Making matters worse if the fact that the granddaughter was completely ignored during Biden’s speech given to honor Women’s History Month.

The President’s Lack of Family Values is a Recurring Theme

Dissect President Biden’s speeches and you’ll find he has repeated claims that he has six total grandkids. The seventh grandchild is Navy Joan Roberts.

Navy’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, is a former Hunter Biden assistant. Lunden filed suit against Hunter, seeking child custody and child support payments. Hunter initially refused to take responsibility for his lust child. DNA testing conducted in 2019 confirmed Hunter is the father of Navy yet it appears Hunter has been somewhat of an absentee father.

Though Hunter’s promiscuity and lack of foresight are certainly embarrassing, his father should at least have the decency to acknowledge his granddaughter. It took until last July for the president to formally reference Navy’s existence. The president noted how Hunter and Lunden are working together to develop a relationship that benefits Navy.

Though Biden’s statement about his son’s out-of-wedlock daughter was brief, it was clearly made for political reasons. The president insisted otherwise, claiming the out-of-wedlock grandchild is not a political issue.

The plain truth is everything is political during these divided times. Biden recognized that the politically right was using Navy’s existence as political ammunition and responded accordingly.

The Entire Biden Family Should be Ashamed

The embarrassment of Hunter’s drug addiction and out-of-wedlock daughter extends beyond President Biden. Joe’s wife, Jill, has also refused to state Navy’s name during most interviews. The first lady often omits Navy’s name during speeches and discussions. Jill regularly references her four granddaughters, intentionally bypassing Navy.

The Bidens clearly feel shame for their son’s lack of self-control. Hunter has embarrassed his parents yet President Biden made matters worse with his unwillingness to tell the truth. Biden’s ongoing denial is important as character matters. A man who does not tell the truth about his family is unlikely to tell the truth about the economy and international affairs.

Family Drama Will Continue to Haunt the Biden Family for Years

Hunter’s miscues might be enough to convince the public that the Biden family cannot be trusted. Though most parents can relate to the biblical parable of the prodigal son, Hunter’s sins are irredeemable.

As is often said, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Hunter undoubtedly picked up on his father’s ways while living at home. Hunter’s unwillingness to acknowledge his fathering of Navy is an egregious misstep. His parents’ refusal to acknowledge the existence of Navy in public only added salt to the painful wound.

Hunter went to court in an attempt to reduce his child support payments after fathering navy. The request for a payment reduction came after Hunter agreed to a temporary child support arrangement with Lunden. The two reached a paternity and child support settlement agreement in the spring of ’20. The agreement came exactly one year after a DNA test confirmed Hunter was Navy’s father.

The Bidens Will Never Change

Psychologists are fond of saying past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior. If the adage holds true, Hunter will likely request additional reductions in child support payments. Moreover, President Biden is also likely to continue to deny the truth about his family including its business dealings with foreign powers.

Though few Americans are aware of it, Hunter Biden has been hired as a contributor to West Wing meetings. The fact that Hunter is serving as a White House consultant is a clear sign that the Biden crime family is intent on keeping a stranglehold on power.