Senile Biden Claims He Secured the Border and Handed Trump the World’s Strongest Economy After Leaving Office

After being thrown under the bus by his own party, Biden is now out there making bizarre claims about his success in managing the economy and the southern border.

Since the left couldn’t win in an election without committing fraud, their last-ditch attempts to gain power include trying to sabotage Trump’s terms and to rewrite history with false claims about their past policies.



Since facts, logic, and policies have failed, the left is engaged in an Orwellian rewriting of their failure and Trump’s success.

Trump’s success in 2025 and 2026, despite massive resistance from sanctuary cities, is undeniable. Moreover, many people still remember the pain inflicted by Bidenomics and the “Border Czar”.





Lies, Damned Lies, and Biden Lies

Joe Biden has made an interesting reappearance in the media, making claims about his success in managing the southern border and the US economy.

Remember when this incompetent man ran our country?

This Orwellian twist left many crowd members silent as memories of the previous border crisis and the success of Trump’s 2025 border policies came to mind.

Biden is out of touch with reality, and this is yet another reminder of why the DNC bailed on him before the 2024 election.

During a recent speech, Biden claimed that the southern border improved under his watch.

“The day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered office inherited from Trump.”

During an imaginative twist, Biden blamed the wave of immigration under his watch on the Wuflu “pandemic” in an attempt to deflect from his and Kamala’s policy failures.



Thankfully, the country does not share his memory impairment and can clearly see how Trump’s immigration efforts in 2025 have been the main driver of cleaning up our immigration crisis.



Biden also bragged about how he handed Trump a strong, faultless economy.

“On the day I left office, I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world. In the world. That’s not a hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

This is yet another point that won’t sit right with many Americans, who struggled with inflation and soaring interest rates while the government sent record levels of taxpayer funds to foreign countries.



Most importantly, this is an accurate reminder of the deceptive and out of touch nature of the political left.

Never Forget the DNC Created Border Crisis

The DNC crime administration created one of the country’s worst border disasters, and then tried to blame it on Covid and claim they handed Trump a clean and perfect southern border.

THIS IS BEYOND ORWELLIAN LANGUAGE!



A report from Homeland Security in 2024 found that there were over 10 million encounters at our borders, and that border encounters had increased by 185% from August 2021.

If this were actually about COVID, the crisis wouldn’t have extended well into 2024, close to the time that Trump had to repair the damage these clowns created.



Many may also recall how Biden tried to slam the country with vaccine mandates, while not requiring illegal immigrants to be vaccinated before entering the country. Illegal immigrants received free housing support and financial assistance, while middle-class Americans economically bled from the consequences of Bidenomics.



It is always important to remember that the left is crazy and they hate middle-class, conservative Americans!

Biden’s management of the border and economy were the two hallmark failures of his campaign, yet he led with these points as his supposed strength.





Biden tasked Kamala with the role of Border Czar, a move that proved to be a disaster. Kamala failed to solve the border crisis and even suggested radical solutions such as ending ICE.

KAMALA UNBURDENED HERSELF OF RESPONSIBILITY!

Whatever policies they implemented later in 2024 were merely political theater designed to cover up the long-term damage of their foolish policies. The left never had any interest in cleaning up the southern border and protecting American cities.

Way too little and certainly way too late!



As the debates approached, the fake news media defended policies that led to illegal gangs seizing apartments in Colorado.

Our sanctuary cities were struggling with soaring crime and financial strain, and illegal immigrants with terrorist links were freely entering the country.



Many of these DNC politicians continue to support chaos in sanctuary cities that are overrun by criminals.



Trump quickly flipped the switch! Under Trump, we have experienced 10 straight months of declining border incidents.

Any DNC member who tries to take credit for Trump’s restoration efforts deserves to be mocked and humiliated. We can’t let these Orwellian thugs try to rewrite the history of our border policies.

The Reality of Bidenomics

The DNC failed to learn a lesson from its 2024 defeat. The country turned on the DNC after it failed to manage the economy and instead showed its favoritism for foreign countries and illegal immigrants.

Inflation was a disaster under the Biden crime organization. Inflation peaked at 9.1%, and the price of food and energy rose even higher. The Biden Crime Administration ran fake propaganda puff pieces about how Thanksgiving meals were actually cheaper following this massive inflationary spike.



His Orwellian “Inflation Reduction Act” failed in many ways, as it increased regulations and taxes, harmed our energy industries, and failed to address the obvious supply-side issues in the economy.

Biden’s only solution was to spend more and to increase the tax burden on successful Americans. As conditions became even worse, the Biden administration even tried to implement an Orwellian twist and claim that the economy was not in a recession.

LIES AND FAILED POLICIES!

This is all we can ever expect from the left. Biden was always dishonest with the public about the economy, even when everything was in shambles, and now he is trying to insult our memory.

The Left is Delusional

One of the greatest accomplishments of the Biden administration was his becoming so delusional and disconnected with the American public that he helped hand the GOP a victory in 2024.



His fictitious claims in 2026 are a friendly reminder of how the left truly functions. They are disconnected from the economic realities of the country and do not care about the middle class.

Whether Biden is lying, demented, or truly believes he was successful, his discourse this year reflects how the DNC continues to be divorced from the desires of the American public.

There is plenty of low-hanging fruit for the GOP if it can continue to fix the border crisis and focus on the economy over social theater.