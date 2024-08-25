Senator Vance comes from his native Ohio, home of his undergraduate alma mater Ohio State University. Senator Vance was a combat correspondent for the US Marines, stationed in Iraq prior to his time at the University as well as his time at Yale Law.

His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Sen. Vance has a reputation for working across partisan lines, making him a brilliant choice for presidential nominee Donald Trump. Some of his work in the Senate includes:

When asked, Sen. Vance’s stances almost always prioritize the wellbeing of the people of the working class and the nuclear family.

Formerly a “Never Trumper”, the newly-40 Senator has strengthened his foothold among the political elite he is known to -vocally- hold in contempt. Young, Catholic, and a respected intellectual, he brings a breath of fresh air to a campaign landscape that often feels like a bog.

Senator Vance has explained his conversion to the Trump campaign: “Trump was standing alone as the only check preventing the party going backwards” towards the old guard that just doesn’t represent America or its best interests anymore.

Vance’s home-grown roots resonate across party lines: his hard look at his upbringing through his bestseller Hillbilly Elegy gives his sociopolitical views a more relatable spin than Trump’s near-unfathomable (if inspiring) wealth or the faux-empathy of the wealthy Democratic elite.

His barefoot-in-Appalachia to entrepreneurial politico story is giving many Americans - especially those under 40 - hope that someone who has seen and done it all will begin to work for the world we as young people (should) hope to see.

By comparison, our Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris has grown up in relative luxury, and now makes a living collecting a government paycheck and doing very little. To Sen. Vance’s (maybe indelicately put) “childless cat ladies” comment - it makes considerably more sense to employ someone in office who has the success of the nuclear family in mind with real-world experience to boot.

The working-class, nuclear family represented by Sen. Vance is widely accepted as the building block of our country’s success. While that doesn’t mean Republicans only want women for childbirth and homemaking (no, really, Democrats), it does make sense to say that the country should be run by people who have more to think about than just themselves both within the home and on a larger scale.

Certainly people are entitled to make family choices for themselves, but as the Democratic party continues its war on the nuclear family, one wonders what outcome they hope for by reducing reproduction overall and destroying traditional values in favor of all-out hedonism and social decay.

Mr. Vance’s book has also garnered criticism. People, presumably those unable to separate political rhetoric from personal experience, struggle to connect the conclusions he drew from his own experiences to the lessons they believe they would have drawn.

According to the Senator’s critics, if you’re impoverished, you are beholden to the Democratic party and a commitment to a classist world outlook where everyone is owed something by everyone else.

Similarly, if you’re a woman, you must be a Democrat - and offended by anyone who refuses to climb into the Democratic ideology with you.

This makes the reaction to his “cat ladies” comment all the more infuriating - his criticism of Vice President Harris was meant as tongue-in-cheek, and is in line with the rhetoric for which he is known.

As always, being a woman is a weapon for the Democratic party as it places anyone who criticizes you in the “sexist” basket.

Sen. Vance is known for taking a relatively moderate and intellectualized stance and avoiding over-generalizations and blanket statements, as well as being generally easy to work with.

There is very little chance of any accusations of radicalism sticking - the Senator provides a refreshing collection of experience that gives him the ability to remain flexible on the political stage, and thus dodge allegations of extremism from any direction.

That approach is exactly what the rapidly strengthening Trump campaign needs right now.

The Senator even had a CNN contributor contract at one time, and has written for the notedly liberal New York Times. His first law gig following graduation from Yale Law was at the Sudley Austin firm - the same one where Barack and Michelle Obama met.

Senator Vance is a rising star among the ‘New Right”, an emerging political faction of often-younger Republicans that incorporates libertarian-leaning social and foreign policy with a more compassionate outlook on the fiscal domestic landscape.

True to his upbringing, Senator Vance and the New Right place blame on the old-school elite for the death of the American dream and fair wage.

The New Right functions largely under the umbrella of Trump’s policies: economic nationalism, opposition to illegal immigration, and aversion to US military involvement abroad.

Sen. Vance offers young conservatives - and young leftists, in many cases - an opportunity to retake what the older generation has left us with. Millennials, Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha are struggling to find a political ground that leaves their social groups intact and worldview streamlined.

He is credited with a “Nerdy Radicalness” that appeals to the intellectualized, conceptual social politics of the younger generations while tracking with the traditional older values of the party in many places.

Senator Vance leaves much to be hoped for as the country gets to know him. Young, interesting, and making waves, the apparent advent of a new kind of politico leaves the younger crowd looking forward to his ability to bridge many political and cultural gaps.