If Democrats were dreaming Rush Limbaugh was just a bad memory and the rubes who loved him would forget about him with time, they were wrong.

Conservatives will never forget Limbaugh, and leftists would be wise not to dismiss his legacy.

It was Limbaugh, after all, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award, from Melania Trump at her husband's 2020 State of the Union Address.

Limbaugh was suffering from terminal lung cancer at the time, and his show of dignity in the face of death was not lost on his admirers — despite the disrespectful jeers of his leftist detractors on mainstream media and countless leftist blogs. Limbaugh died on Feb. 17, 2021.

The religious prophets in the Old Testament were treated poorly, to say the least. Limbaugh, a modern-day political soothsayer, was no stranger to the malice brought on by a mutation of Trump Derangement Syndrome — The Limbaugh Disorder — infecting those who couldn’t stand his honesty or his uncanny political foresight.

In an example of this foresight, Limbaugh predicted Biden wouldn’t debate Trump in their first presidential matchup.

“Hey, who is the one person from the get-go who has never wavered in telling you that there will not be presidential debates between Plugs [Rush’s nickname for Biden] and President Trump?” Limbaugh asked on The Rush Limbaugh Show.

“It’d be me, right?” he continued. “I am maybe the sole voice, at least among those in national media, who’ve told you with ontological certitude there will not be any debates.”

Limbaugh knew then what has become glaringly apparent today, Biden’s mind was deteriorating years ago.

“Plugs can’t do it. Nothing’s changed. And, in fact, it’s getting worse,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh played a clip of Biden In Wilmington, Delaware outside the Newcastle County Board of Elections Office. Biden was voting early in the primary election. An unidentified reporter asked Biden about his vote, and Limbaugh aired Biden’s response.

“And you will hear the voice of Jill Biden,” Limbaugh said, “who is Biden’s wife, and yet another unnamed, unidentified female person.” UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (outdoor noise) You guys voted early today? JOE BIDEN: (wearing a mask) Because I’m going to be in, where am I tomorrow? I’m in…? JILL BIDEN: We’re traveling. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE AIDE: Florida. We’re in Florida. JOE BIDEN: I’m traveling tomorrow.

It’s commonplace for politicians to dodge questions. They usually try to veer to a related subject — the red herring approach — or some other rhetorical trickery to get the reporter off the trail. Rarely, however, do they give a completely off-topic answer, as if they are living in an alternate universe.

If it was an isolated incident, Biden might have simply misheard the question. But, as we’ve seen over the last few years, these kinds of things seem to happen to him all the time.

The point is that Limbaugh was onto Biden’s decline early and he sounded the alarm. It’s a tragedy that more people didn’t listen.

It’s safe to say conservative commentator Charlie Kirk listened to Limbaugh and took him seriously. Kirk posted a video of Limbaugh expressing ideas that are possibly more relevant now than the day he said them.

“This clip of Rush is going viral right now and for good reason,” Kirk wrote. “He said they wanted ‘Trump gone’ and he was right.”

"They are terrified of him because they are terrified of you, and you will never abandon him."

Referring to the 75+ million voters who voted for Trump in 2022, Limbaugh said, “They can’t separate you from Trump. And, more importantly, they can’t separate you from the ideas.”

Conservatives treasure traditions like God, family, and country. Liberals worship progress for progress’ sake and seek to plow traditional values into the dirt as if they are manure to nourish a new crop of radicals embracing absurdities like men becoming women and women becoming men.

Conservatives can’t be separated from reality. Liberals don’t know what reality is.

“They can't separate you from MAGA,” Limbaugh continued. “They can't separate you from Make America Great Again. They believe they can destroy this bond that exists between you and Trump if they somehow make Trump look bad, make Trump look like a reprobate, embarrass you about Trump. They can’t do it because you came before Trump.”

Conservative ideas were around long before Trump. They go back beyond the conservative Cimon (c.510 - c.451 BC) of ancient Greece, exiled by Pericles who then ushered “radical democracy” into Athens and urged war with Sparta. Bad idea.

Pericles' idea of radial democracy was as tame as a trained poodle compared to the radial leftists of today. Pericles was a noble character. Today’s leftists think “noble” means creating god in the image of they/them.

The Old Testament is filled with conservative wisdom and the New Testament is rooted in the Old. Judeo-Christian principles inform the Constitution. A substantial group of the Founders were orthodox Christians, including Samuel Adams, John Witherspoon, John Jay, Elias Boudinot, John Hancock, Patrick Henry, Benjamin Rush, Roger Sherman, and Oliver Ellsworth.

The phrase “the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God” in the opening paragraph of the Declaration of Independence is telling, as is the official motto of the U.S. “In God We Trust” and “one nation under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance. Combined, these facts make it plain that the U.S. was founded on the very Judeo-Christian principles that Marxists and their leftist allies despise.

Limbaugh knew all of this. He also knew that conservatives would never abandon their core values. History is a good teacher. Political savvy is a good predictor. Limbaugh had mastered them both.

Charlie Kirk wrote, “God bless the legacy of Rush Limbaugh” to conclude his post. God bless Rush Limbaugh indeed. And God bless his conservative legacy.

It’s up to his conservative heirs to carry the conservative banner into the strange and turbulent waters of a post-Limbaugh world.