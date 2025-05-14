From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
2hEdited

GOF research keep proving its a very dangerous practice. Its reason for existence only seems evil. Does anyone have a reasonably acceptable reason? Until I hear a substantial positive answer, I have to say close them all down. All things Covid have proven GOF it’s just dangerous!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture