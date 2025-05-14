Tulsi Gabbard just redeemed thousands of “conspiracy theorists” who insisted that the gain-of-function research being conducted by Dr. Fauci and others at labs in Ukraine and China cause pandemics like COVID.

The nature of gain-of-function research is for scientists to figure out how to make viruses, often taken from wild animals like bats and monkeys that are not normally transmissible to humans, more virulent and deadly. There are numerous opinions about whether gain-of-function research is necessary, and even morally correct, but the fact remains – its purpose is to create a virus that will kill.

For this reason, Gabbard’s investigation into U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, China, and other places has broad implications. There are geopolitical ramifications for funding these labs. The Trump administration is one of the first to scrutinize them more vehemently.

A Catalyst for Transparency

If nothing else, Gabbard’s investigation should lead to more transparency in Big Pharma and world health policies. After what we’ve learned so far about Covid, its Deep State origins, and its shady cast of characters, no one should blindly trust government policies around health ever again – and certainly not planned pandemics.,

Geopolitical Tensions and the History of Germ Warfare

Fort Detrich, for example, has participated in research for biowarfare for a decade, but gain-of-function was supposed to be illegal. Gabbard’s investigation will rely on cooperation from the new NIH director, Jay Bhattacharya, Secretary Kennedy, and likely others.

Gabbard’s comments about the investigation haven’t gone without criticism, some stating that she’s echoing Russian propaganda about Ukraine funding bioweapons, and the U.S. being complicit, but is Putin really that off base? And with everything we’re discovering about Hunter and his father, Joe Biden, why wouldn’t we all question these claims fully? And why wouldn’t it raise some eyebrows when we find that Biden’s son-in-law invested in Covid shots?

Strange then too, that Biden’s science investor benefited from around a million dollars of BioNTech’s investment in SARS-COVID gain-of-function research in Ukraine? And they just incidentally partnered with Pfizer, who tried to prevent all of us from knowing just how toxic their vaccines were for 75 years. This isn’t suspect at all.

Putin, along with other Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Ministry’s Igor Kirillov, have alleged in the past that the U.S. funds a network of “secret” biological laboratories in Ukraine. In April 2022, Putin said that these labs constituted a justification for Russia’s “special military operation,” since they threatened Russia’s safety. But if true, these labs have also threatened the world. Just look at Covid.

Another Russia Hoax or Truth Outed?

The Russian Foreign Ministry, via spokesperson Maria Zakharova, claimed in March 2022 that documents uncovered by Russian forces showed Ukrainian labs were working on pathogens like plague, cholera, and anthrax, funded by the Pentagon, with the intent to develop bioweapons near Russia’s border.

Russia’s Defense Ministry further alleged that these labs were researching ethnically targeted bioweapons designed to selectively infect Russians or Slavic populations, a claim reiterated by Kirillov in March 2022.

While this could strain U.S. and Ukraine’s diplomatic relations, if the country is indeed a hot-bed for illegal biolabs and gain-of-function research, along with other unsavory habits, then the world should know.

Still others think that Covid was created in a lab in Colorado or North Carolina, weaponized in Ottawa, and sold to Wuhan, but there’s not yet definitive evidence. If Deep State actors within our own government were creating this disease, along with Fauci and the collaboration of Pfizer and Moderna, we also need to know. The risks of gain-of-function research in unstable regions like Ukraine, or even in our own backyard, are questionable, and even with the Biological Threat Reduction Act that was meant to ensure that pathogens weren’t released into the larger public, there has been an act of war that has taken place.

Lack of Accountability in Leadership

Children’s Health Defense notes that some scientists' support for gain-of-function research and the zoonotic theory of Covid’s origins (meaning they took it from animals and made it transmissible to humans) is questionable. Jeffrey Taubenberger, who supported this type of research, along with Fauci became the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 2025. His predecessor, Jeanne Marrazzo, was placed on leave by Trump, but he has ties to Fauci and virologist Peter Daszak, who was conducting gain-of-function research in Wuhan on Fauci’s behalf. Why are these so-called “scientists” even in positions of power within the U.S. government? This is another question Gabbard should be asking.