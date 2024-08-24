Andrew McCarthy, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, predicts Donald Trump will be sentenced to prison on Sept.18 for falsifying business records.

McCarthy also predicts Trump will not set foot in a jail cell even if he is sentenced to do just that. Instead, the former president will likely get bail pending appeal.

Tony Sergua backs up McCarthy’s prediction with a post on X, “Multiple high-level sources have stated the New York City Department of Correction is making arrangements for Donald J Trump’s arrival at Rikers Island in September.”

Whether or not Trump is handed down a prison sentence remains to be seen. We’ll find out on September 18 and the press will be all over it. Trump likes that because it’s good for his campaign, no matter which way the ball happens to bounce.

Reasonable people on all sides of the political spectrum know the felony convictions—34 counts worth—are, well, trumped up.

Some of these will vote for Trump due to the blatant injustice of it all. Some of those who were going to vote Democrat might stay home in protest. Still, others might vote for Kommie Kamala because they don’t give a damn about justice but would have preferred to avoid all the commotion.

And then there’s the Progressive base, you know, the ones slavering to see Trump behind bars. To a man, they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s like feeding raw meat to rabid mice. They may be puny but their red-eyed rage carries a poisonous bite. They’re misguided martyrs infected with lies.

Whatever the case, it’s a net win for Trump. The conviction itself didn’t budge the polls, but putting an elderly ex-president in prison for a controversial conviction is a whole different ball game. There’s bound to be backlash on both sides of the political divide.

Progressives had to know from the get-go that the orchestrated lawfare scheme would, in the end, be overturned on appeal. They didn’t care. They sought to cast Trump as the Wicked Warlock of Mar-a-Lago in the hope of influencing the election. Odds are—whether or not Trump steps foot in jail—the plan will likely backfire. Yes, they will have influenced the election, but, much to their chagrin, in favor of Trump.

If–God forbid–the insidious plan did happen to work and kept Trump out of office and in jail, America is too far gone and deserves what it gets: President Kommie Kamala with her Bolshevik handlers at the helm.

Guity for Overpaying Taxes?

If you’re wondering how on earth Trump got convicted for paying a lawyer to be a lawyer, you’re not alone. The jury, it seems, (by design) was a bit confused as well. Because of the confusion, they had to convict Trump of something. If they didn’t, they may have had to move out of New York City or risk being tarred and feathered.

George Demos of The Washington Examiner pointed out what should have been obvious, “Lost in the avalanche of commentary about federal election law is the remarkable fact that a Manhattan jury actually may have convicted former President Donald Trump of overpaying taxes.”

It wasn’t obvious because the prosecution was cagey in the way it kept the jury guessing about what felony Trump was guilty of by dangling the bait of a nebulous connection to federal election law in front of them like raw meat on a stick.

It wasn’t until the closing argument that the cat got out of the bag: Trump was guilty of tax fraud by way of overpayment.

The prosecution contended, “It’s a crime to prepare false tax documents, regardless, even when doing so does not result in underpayment of taxes.” This means Trump—or anyone else—could be committing a felony for filing a tax return that overpaid their taxes. Talk about a Catch-22.

According to Demos, the prosecutor used the language “not result in the underpayment” because he didn't dare say “overpayment of taxes” out loud lest he be laughed out of court.

“The prosecutor did not cite any specific tax documents and did not allege any particular falsity other than the overpayment of taxes,” Demos wrote.

Our Absurd Reality

The Trump felony case was absurd as was his conviction. That’s our absurd reality.

Absurdity is a weapon of choice for progressives. Masters of absurdity use smoke and mirrors to blur reality and confuse the public. Then they come trotting in with a narrative that makes sense of it all. The manufactured narrative favors their side and demonizes all opponents. It’s right out of the Marxist playbook.

The narrative of the day is that Donald Trump is a monster and Kommie Kamala is a political moderate. Elon Musk, however, blows the smoke away by telling it like it is, “Kamala is quite literally a communist. She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes.”

Somebody's lying about Trump and Kamala. Who is it? The fate of the country lies in the hands of those who can distinguish truth from lies and those who can’t.

It doesn’t matter if Trump goes to jail or not. The truth is still the truth. Liars can’t change that. And sooner or later the Truth always wins out.