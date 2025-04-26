For far too long, big pharma has been slowly poisoning Americans and then making billions of dollars from our nation’s healthcare system.

In many of these cases, people aren’t even given real cures or treatments for their ailments; instead, they receive medication that only keeps them in good enough shape to continue needing more.

Unfortunately, all of this has Americans stuck in a vicious cycle that often feels impossible to escape from. However, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now leading the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, everything is changing very quickly.

One of the most pressing threats today is the negative impact that exposure to fluoride has on the human brain. Thanks to RFK Jr.’s leadership, there are finally active steps in motion to neutralize this threat.

This Has Allegedly Been Slowly Killing Americans

Findings from both the Associated Press and the National Institutes of Health have consistently shown that the human brain shouldn’t repeatedly come into contact with fluoride.

Based on what we know now, this substance is confirmed to cause IQ stagnation in children, along with stains and streaks on teeth. Meanwhile, the very same sources to confirm these facts are also working hard to keep them from garnering too much attention.

Recently, the Associated Press buried its findings about fluoride within one sentence of a report’s 18th paragraph. Clearly, they didn’t want readers paying too much attention to this. They certainly don’t want folks to know about the risks undertaken when they - or their children - are repeatedly exposed to fluoride.

The National Institutes of Health isn’t innocent in this either. Along with funding dangerous gain of function research, the NIH refuses to officially recommend a reduction in public exposure to fluoride.

It’s almost as if they want more sick people in order to make more money.

This is Worse Than We All Thought