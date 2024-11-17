RFK Jr. intends to eliminate entire departments of the FDA, short for Food and Drug Administration. The promise rests on the premise that he will be given a seat in the new Trump administration.

RFK Jr.’s underlying objective is to safeguard the health of Americans with a focus on the youth.

RFK JR. is for the Kids

Take a look around your local school when the last class of the day ends and you’ll find obese tweens and teens walking around. It seems like nearly half of every age cohort is obese or nearly obese.

"In some categories, there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are – that have to go, that are not doing their job, they're not protecting our kids." – RFK Jr.

The FDA is tasked with enhancing the security, efficacy and safety of drugs including medical devices, biological products, and more. The FDA even sets the rules pertaining to cosmetics and food.

Our tweens and teens are becoming increasingly obese as they have few healthy foods to choose from.

Most breakfast cereals, snacks and other food items in grocery stores have 18+ ingredients that few can pronounce. Our food is full of additives, salt, artificial sugar, and more.

What About Eliminating Entire Agencies?

Kennedy was questioned about the potential to drop the hammer on all agencies. In response, he said the following: “...wouldn’t be doing that” as it would require congressional approval. I can get the corruption out of the agencies, that's what I've been doing for forty years." – Kennedy

The question is how he will do that. Kennedy will likely conduct in-depth analyses of the FDA agencies to uncover corruption, excessive bureaucracy, and other flaws.

Kennedy was quick to cite his experience taking legal action against government bodies and corporations while working as an environmental lawyer. However, developing a plan of action and implementing it is difficult.

Kennedy Speaks on Vaccines

There is a common misconception that Kennedy is anti-vaccine. Though Kennedy is a skeptic of forced injections, he might not remove them for access.

Kennedy noted that if a vaccine is functional for an individual, he will not take it away.

Above all, Kennedy emphasizes the importance of personal choice. Choice at the personal level works when it is informed using the best information. Kennedy suspended his presidential candidate earlier this past summer with the hope of helping Trump advance the cause of libertarianism.

Ideally, RFK Jr. will be tabbed to fill out Trump’s cabinet as a public health czar and watchdog of sorts.

As an example, he will likely zero in on the Department of Agriculture as it is the “…key to making America healthy, because we've got to get off of seed oils and we've got to get off of pesticides." - Kennedy

Kennedy Will Likely Have Extensive Input in Shaping America’s Health

When meeting with Trump, it was revealed that Kennedy promised considerable control of the nation’s public health agencies. Those agencies range from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the FDA, HHS, and more.

Kennedy might also have partial control of the Department of Agriculture and National Institutes of Health. According to Trump, Kennedy will be allowed to "go wild on health ... go wild on the food."

Ideally, our food will have fewer ingredients than it currently does. As Kennedy has pointed out, food in European countries and other nations has an average of less than half a dozen ingredients.

Kennedy also highlighted that full departments within the FDA such as the nutrition department might be axed. The bottom line is departments are dropping the ball, either refusing to do their job or doing it impartially. The victims are the children.

The Next 70 Days are of Critical Importance

Trump now has 70 days to develop a transition plan. Though Trump hasn’t tipped his hand in regard to what that plan might include, he indicated Kennedy will have a role. Kennedy will be among appointees ranging from Vivek Ramaswamy to Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk.

Though some question whether the federal government should have extensive control over the food supply, Kennedy has a strong argument.

As an example, Kennedy is fond of stating how the typical morning cereal has between 15 and 20 ingredients while Canadian cereals have a mere two to three. That’s reason enough to consider some government interference.

Kennedy Will Clear Out Unnecessary Employees

The new Trump administration will take a chainsaw to the bureaucracy. Ideally, most of the federal government’s mid-level workers will be terminated as they are redundant. Those employed at the CDC and FDA are most likely to go.

The objective is to empower Americans to receive accurate science. Consumers armed with accurate information will be able to make sound choices. Sound nutritional choices make for strong and intelligent individuals.

The challenge lies in providing Americans with enough healthy eating selections to choose from at the grocery store. RFK Jr. will do it.