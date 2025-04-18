For years on end, far too many government agencies have been tainted by gross levels of waste and bureaucracy. We’ve seen this time and time again, with things getting increasingly worse as more Americans become aware.

Thankfully, the party is over with President Trump back in the White House.

Not only is Trump committed to rooting out deep state corruption, but he’s also appointing like-minded officials. One of them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

For far too long, HHS worked hand in hand with big pharma to enrich itself and hurt everyday Americans. Though with RFK Jr. now running the department, the tables have turned.

One of the most significant changes to date involves eliminating 20,000 unneeded HHS positions.

A Major Announcement from the HHS