The most obvious symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDR) is the loss of inhibition when voicing true feelings about MAGA supporters.

Joe Biden has a bad case of TDR. He is also in the throes of mental decline. That’s dangerous for the queen of radical progressivism—Kamala Harris—who happens to be running for president.

During the critical final stretch of the 2024 campaign, Biden blurted out the truth about how he feels about Trump supporters: Joe Biden thinks conservatives are human garbage. Even worse, in his deplorable state of mind, he likely thought he was being helpful by saying it out loud.

“Donald Trump has no character,” Biden ranted during a campaign call at the White House. “He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.”

Biden was referring to “Kill Tony” podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe, an insult comedian who is known for, well, his insults. Hinchcliffe was entertainment at Trump’s Madison Square Garden, where he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” presumably because it has a garbage problem.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump’s] supporters,” Biden continued. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”

MAGA supporters were, of course, incensed by the mark. But they’ll likely be applauding the day after the election if the “garbage” voters vent their frustration at the ballot box.

Say It Out Loud

Slow Joe Biden’s timing was bad—depending on your perspective—but he wasn't saying anything worse than Kommie Kamala Harris and her crew of Marxist wannabes have been saying all along.

When asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper what Harris thinks about Trump, she was blunt in her response. Harris believes Trump is both “unstable” and a “fascist.”

Trump has been repeatedly likened to Hitler by progressives suffering from TDS. Not that this is anything new. Progressives have been calling Republicans “Hitler” for over half a century. It’s a go-to smear in their tried-and-true name-calling strategy.

The only thing different this go around is the entire cabal of progressives seems to be stricken with an incurable case of TDR and they can’t stop repeating it over and over and over again ad nauseam.

Calling political opponents names is one thing, but aiming insults at their supporters may be a bridge too far. That’s why the White House tried to alter the official transcript of Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.” It was a feverish attempt to cover up a potentially fatal campaign blunder.

As of late, the Harris campaign strategy has been to call Trump names and promote abortion. Harris was surely coached not to directly call MAGA supporters names because she is pretending to be the great unifier, just as Biden did in 2020.

Alienating at least half of eligible voters isn’t a winner. Even the Harris clan knows this. They don’t want conservatives to know what they really think. Joe Biden blew their cover.

And Then There Was Hillary

When Hillary Clinton said that half of Trump supporters could be put into a “basket of deplorables” her audience of sycophants thought it was oh-so funny. Tens of millions of Americans thought otherwise.

Her condescending attitude may have cost her the election. The New York Times Presidential Forecast gave Hillary a 91% chance of winning on Oct. 18, 2016, compared to a Trump chance of a mere 9%.

Hillary made the deplorable statement in Sept. 2016. The New York Times obviously didn’t take into account the damage done by Lyin’ Hillary’s loose lips. Trump won the election.

It’s A Personal Thing

Voting is personal. You go to your polling place, receive your ballot, go to your booth, and make your choices privately. But it’s more than that. Getting out to vote is a patriotic duty. As they say, “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”

Ignore the polls. Disregard the pundits. Know this: This is likely the most consequential election since Reagan won the race in 1980.

According to historian Andrew Bush, Reagan grew up as a Democrat and voted for Franklin Roosevelt four times. He eventually switched parties because the Democrats had abandoned Jeffersonianism.

Today’s so-called Democrats are far worse. They’re radical progressives who seek to bend the Constitution to their Marxist will. If that’s not enough to get you out to vote, nothing will.

Don’t sit back and watch as Marxists dismantle your country.