Leftists like Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, and all the rest of the totalitarian goons wanted J6 to turn into a full-blown riot on J6. That way, they could call it an “insurrection” and use it to bury Trump once and for all.

As it turns out, they not only wanted a full-blown riot, they engineered it. Nancy Pelosi appears to be one of the head engineers.

Pelosi and her allies knew damn well that a handful of unarmed rioters were incapable of taking over the Capitol. It would have been like a baby taking on King Kong.

What’s more, the FBI had at least 26 confidential informants on the ground in Washington, DC, that fateful day. Most of them participated in illegal activity during the riot.

Only 3 of the 26 informants were there to observe potential domestic terrorist suspects. The other 23 went to the Capitol of their own accord.

Four of the informants entered the Capitol during the riot, and 13 more trespassed into a restricted area.

Could the freelance informants have been charged with fomenting the rioters? Maybe. But if you bring it up in conversation with a Lefty, they’ll accuse you of perpetuating a “conspiracy theory.”

Nevermind that other conspiracy theories like the Russian Collusion Hoax, the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell, and many others have now been proven true.

The hard evidence needed to prove that FBI confidential informants were responsible for stirring up rioters has yet to surface, but it might with Kash Patel heading the FBI. Until then, it's conjecture.

What we need is a smoking gun.

The Smoking Gun

As Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was in charge of Capitol security on J6. She could have prevented the riots. Was she just incompetent, or was there more to it?

The evidence is in: There’s more to it. J6 was likely engineered.

“CONFIRMED: Nancy Pelosi blocked the National Guard from deploying on Jan 6th.” Gunther Eagleman posted on X.

“She staged the whole thing.”

Eagleman was referring to former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who claims he personally requested the deployment of the National Guard days in advance and was denied.

Pelosi has long spun the yarn that the delay in the National Guard being deployed on J6 was Trump’s fault—just like every other evil in the world.

"Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake," Pelosi recently posted on X.

The Pelosi post came on the heels of Trump’s decision to deploy 800 National Guardsmen for 30 days in Washington, D.C., to tame the crime wave ravaging the city.

"Now, he’s activating the DC Guard to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education, and immigration—just to name a few blunders," Pelosi ranted.

Just like a Lefty: War is Peace and Trump’s astounding successes are failures.

Chief Sund wasn’t having any more of Pelosi’s lies. He made it clear that Pelosi is at fault for the delay in the National Guard. How would he know? Remember? Sund personally requested the Guard days ahead of J6.

"Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people," Sund wrote in a post on X.

"On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. 1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol Corbin at the Pentagon offered National Guard support, but I was forced to decline because I lacked the legal authority.”

Sund said Pelosi delayed his requests to deploy the National Guard for "over 70 agonizing minutes.” That’s an eternity. It could have been the riot that never was.

"On January 6, while the Capitol was under attack and despite my repeated calls, your Sergeant at Arms again denied my urgent requests for over 70 agonizing minutes, 'running it up the chain' for your approval," Sund said. "When I needed assistance, it was denied. Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded."

Just last year, Pelosi admitted that the J6 riots were her fault. The moment was caught on video.

“We're calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out,” Pelosi said in the footage. “How many times did members ask, are we prepared? Are we prepared? We're not prepared for the worst ... We will have totally failed. And we've got to take some responsibility."

Pelosi is a snake in the grass. She must have known the video footage would surface. Why would she admit it was her fault, only to blame it on Trump later?

The video came out before Trump won the election. In it, she distances herself from direct blame by saying “we” instead of “I.” Who is “we”? One thing is certain: It’s not “I.” Can you say plausible deniability?

Now that the Trump DOJ is zeroing in on the conspiracy against Trump, Pelosi must be worried.

That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s a political reality.

It looks a lot like Pelosi and crew engineered J6. Many a Patriot’s life was ruined. Some of the so-called “insurrectionists” were held as political prisoners. Though Trump pardoned a large section of them, for many, their livelihoods were shattered.

All for what? A political scheme.

Call it the “J6 Insurrection Hoax.” It’s time the DOJ launched a J6 Nancy Pelosi investigation.