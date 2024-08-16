For years on end, the American people have been force-fed talking points about how Democrats are the party of diversity and tolerance. Time and time again, the left insists that they welcome people who are different. They also claim Republicans are the ones who want to return to a time of widespread division and segregation.

However, the facts do not support these allegations from leftists. At every single turn, the Democrat Party gets exposed for doing exactly what it accuses Republicans of. The left is all about diversity and tolerance up until they have to deal with people who have differing viewpoints. It is during these times that their true colors are revealed.