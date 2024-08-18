Activists are coordinating a potentially massive protest at the DNC.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) begins this week. Even if you can’t stand the lefties, the DNC might be worth tuning in to for one simple reason: the protests.

Chicago city officials failed to meet the deadline to reject applications from those intent on protesting outside of the DNC. If online activity is an accurate indicator of what is to come, it appears that several thousand people will protest the event.

Thousands of Protestors are Heading to Chicago

Though DNC protestors will not be permitted in the DNC building, they will undoubtedly make their presence felt outside. The Chicago mayor is squarely in the spotlight as we transition toward what will likely be a chaotic week.

Protestors are criticizing the mayor, Brandon Johnson, for making changes at the last minute. Johnson implemented restrictions this past week, surprising some city residents and those who plan on traveling into town for the event. However, the deadline to block the protestors altogether was missed.

A Protest With Limits

Activists are coordinating a potentially massive protest at the DNC. If everything goes as planned, the protest will go down at Dirksen Federal Plaza. Though the city approved the permit for the planned protest, it also implemented some restrictions.

An attorney that represents the group of protestors took action in response to the mayor’s proposed limitations. The attorney filed an emergency injunction three days ago to prevent the city from implementing the restrictions.

City officials made the coalition aware that they would be allowed to march at the convention site but only on certain streets. The protestors will not be allowed to use platforms, stages, sound equipment or tents. Moreover, the site will not have portable bathrooms.

If the protest draws in thousands of activists as predicted, you’ll likely see it covered by mainstream media news outlets. Social media will undoubtedly be abuzz during the event. However, there will likely be at least a couple TV networks that intentionally overlook the event.

The protest has the potential to be combustible for one reason: pro-Hamas supporters will be present. Those who side with Hamas and Islam will be in attendance, causing a commotion and potentially becoming violent. The leftist media outlets will undoubtedly focus on the pro-Hamas activists, creating a narrative that their actions are at least somewhat justified.

The Planned Protest Route

Skim through your social media feed and you’ll likely find mention of a meeting at Chicago’s Union Park. The word on the socials is that upwards of 10,000 people will be in attendance. The protestors plan to march a one-mile route that includes several turns. The march will undoubtedly block traffic including emergency vehicles, putting those in need of medical assistance at risk.

The city’s restrictions on the protest were implemented partially because several groups made it clear that they would march in the area of the DNC. Moreover, a federal judge also chimed in, refusing to grant alterations to the DNC protest route as demanded by pro-Hamas groups.

The judge decided to keep the alternative marching route proposed by the city several weeks ago, insisting it is the optimal route for the protestors.

Tempers Will Flare

Scroll through your social media feed early this week and you’ll spot plenty of pictures and videos covering the protest. There will likely be at least a couple “Genocide Joe” signs held by protestors who support Hamas.

When media outlets asked activists about their response to the city’s approved protest route, they did not indicate they had developed a plan. It is possible that the protestors will deviate outside of the established marching route, wreaking havoc on Chicago.

Libertarians are justified in questioning whether the restrictions on the planned protest are a violation of the First Amendment. According to the federal judge who presided over the matter, the plaintiffs’ attorneys failed to prove such restrictions constitute a First Amendment violation.

Though free speech is permitted in the United States, marches and mass gatherings in the form of a protest are not the same as posting a political take on X. Disturbing the peace and disrupting a public service are crimes. The roadways Chicagoans use to get to work and provide emergency medical care to those in need constitute a public service.

Moreover, the city successfully argued it needs access to the originally planned protest route. Washington Boulevard is a component of the secured perimeter area used by the Secret Service necessary to protect Kamala Harris and others.

The Presence of Pro-Hamas Groups is Concerning

Though DNC protestors won’t be allowed to march as far as desired, they pose a threat to public safety. The event could turn violent simply because Islamic extremists who support Hamas will be on-site.

Stay tuned, especially to X and alternative media outlets, as this week’s DNC could get dramatic and possibly violent.