Get 65% off for 1 year

Before he pardoned a single turkey, President Trump started with the thing that matters most this week. Speaking on behalf of the First Lady and the entire Trump family, he wished all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving.

It was a simple message, delivered outdoors at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump, members of the Cabinet, and Speaker Mike Johnson standing by.

And it’s the right place to start, because Thanksgiving isn’t really about politics at all.

Want to follow the stories, the speeches, and the moments shaping the country? This Thanksgiving, get 65% off a full year of the Donald Trump Substack. Click the button below to subscribe.

Get 65% off for 1 year

Notice how the President framed it. He didn’t just speak for himself. He spoke for his family, and he extended the same wish to every American family. That’s the spirit of the holiday. For one day, the whole country sets aside its arguments and does something simple. People gather. They sit down together. They say thank you.

That tradition runs deep. Americans have been giving thanks for centuries, and Abraham Lincoln formally proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving in 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, asking the country to turn to God with gratitude. It was a time of terrible loss, and the nation was still asked to stop and count its blessings.

What does it say about a country that can do that?

It says that the foundation under all of us is stronger than whatever is happening on the news. Faith is where the gratitude comes from. Family is where it lives. The rest of the year, we argue about policy and personalities, but at the Thanksgiving table the conversation changes. It’s about who’s there, who’s missing, and what we’re grateful for.

That’s the real work of the holiday, and it’s work every household can do. Put the phones away. Say grace before the meal. Ask your grandparents to tell the old stories. Thank the people who made the day possible, and tell your kids why it matters.

Because when families are strong, communities are strong. And when communities are strong, the country is too.

So what are you most thankful for this year?

That’s the spirit behind the Donald Trump Substack this Thanksgiving. We follow the news and the moments shaping America, and we never lose sight of the faith and family that hold it together.

Right now, you can get 65% off a full year of your subscription. It’s our way of saying thank you to the people who read, share, and stay engaged.

So gather the people you love, count your blessings, and join us. Click the button below, lock in 65% off for a year, and stay connected. Subscribe now and celebrate faith and family with us.

Get 65% off for 1 year