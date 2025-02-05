President Trump is officially on the record stating he will not feel even a slight tinge of guilt if Dr. Fauci or former National Security Advisor John Bolton are assaulted.

Though unlikely, it is possible that angry Americans might take retribution a step further at some point down the line.

However, those potential outcomes won’t weigh on Trump’s mind. Fauci and Bolton betrayed United States taxpayers when prioritizing personal gain over the collective interest.

For that, they will live the remainder of their days in fear.

Trump Tells Fauci and Bolton to Fend for Themselves

The president removed security details for both Fauci and Bolton. When questioned about potential retaliation against the public figures, Trump mentioned how both made “plenty of money” while abusing the public’s trust.

The Don also offered to give each some advice about security providers.

Though Fauci and Bolton might face threats, there is a reason for those words: people feel deceived after the pandemic and the failed Biden administration. Trump didn’t go as far as encouraging threats or attacks, he made it clear that tax dollars will no longer be used to protect the pair.

“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government.” - Trump

Fauci, a multimillionaire, will likely hire his own security team. The National Institutes of Health had previously paid for his security. Bolton is also wealthy enough to hire a bodyguard or two instead of relying on taxpayer-financed protection.

There is even an argument to be made that only former presidents and their families should be provided with security detail paid for by the public.

The moral of the story is that public officials should not violate the public trust as doing so creates heightened personal risk.

Fauci and Bolton Betrayed Trump

Trump’s removal of the pair’s security details is justified. However, Fauci and Bolton claim it is vindictive. Both men butted heads with Trump while he was in office. Bolton, a former member of Trump’s White House, has since appeared on nationally televised cable news shows to blast The Don.

Fauci appeared to be at odds with Trump since the start of the pandemic. Rewind back to the three year “pause” on society we’d all like to forget and you’ll remember Fauci was exasperated during press conferences. Trump pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to fight the virus while Fauci insisted those treatments weren’t effective.

"Fauci made a lot of money. They all did ... Certainly I would not take responsibility. They [Fauci and Bolton] can hire their own security." - Trump

Though Trump ultimately agreed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine touted by Fauci, he did so reluctantly. The ensuing health problems stemming from the clot shots are an indictment of Fauci and the corrupt pharmaceutical industry.

The tiff between Fauci and Trump led to numerous threats. Though no one acted on those threats by assaulting or otherwise harming Fauci, the incendiary language was enough to divert taxpayer dollars for personal security.

According to Fauci, the death threats started in 2020 when the pandemic was in its infancy. What Fauci refuses to recognize is that the taxpayers are at the mercy of unelected bureaucrats such as himself. It is Fauci’s diabolical gain-of-function research in a Wuhan lab paid for by American taxpayers that prompted the death threats.

Though no one with a conscience believes it is acceptable to threaten innocent family members, history shows revolts are necessary. If Fauci remained uncriticized, future bureaucrats would have a free pass to act similar to the doctor America has grown to hate.

“Fauci attempted a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.” – RFK Jr. in his book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health

It is that attempted coup d’etat that ultimately led to the removal of Fauci’s security detail. Contrary to what the political left insists, the elimination of Fauci’s bodyguards is not a revenge campaign launched by a vindictive Trump.

Fauci and Bolton are the Tip of the Corruption Iceberg

Though the mainstream media largely skipped over the story, Trump’s post-inauguration actions extended well beyond Fauci and Bolton.

Security clearance of more than 50 former government intelligence officials was revoked. The majority of those officials stabbed Trump in the back during the Hunter Biden laptop saga.

The federal government essentially formed a gang that colluded with the single aim of ruining Trump through lawfare. That same government gang went to great lengths to protect the Biden crime family.

Trump’s mission is to dismantle America’s “government gang” in the spirit of conservatism.

We are on the brink of an exciting new small government era. Individual rights will be prioritized and government will gradually shrink to the bare essentials.