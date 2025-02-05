President Trump Scoffs at the Idea of Feeling Guilty for Abandoning Fauci and Bolton
The Don has confidently shrugged his shoulders when questioned about a potentially guilty conscience after removing federally funded personal security for the pair
President Trump is officially on the record stating he will not feel even a slight tinge of guilt if Dr. Fauci or former National Security Advisor John Bolton are assaulted.
Though unlikely, it is possible that angry Americans might take retribution a step further at some point down the line.
From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
However, those potential outcomes won’t weigh on Trump’s mind. Fauci and Bolton betrayed United States taxpayers when prioritizing personal gain over the collective interest.
For that, they will live the remainder of their days in fear.
Trump Tells Fauci and Bolton to Fend for Themselves
The president removed security details for both Fauci and Bolton. When questioned about potential retaliation against the public figures, Trump mentioned how both made “plenty of money” while abusing the public’s trust.
The Don also offered to give each some advice about security providers.
Though Fauci and Bolton might face threats, there is a reason for those words: people feel deceived after the pandemic and the failed Biden administration. Trump didn’t go as far as encouraging threats or attacks, he made it clear that tax dollars will no longer be used to protect the pair.
“You can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government.” - Trump
Fauci, a multimillionaire, will likely hire his own security team. The National Institutes of Health had previously paid for his security. Bolton is also wealthy enough to hire a bodyguard or two instead of relying on taxpayer-financed protection.
There is even an argument to be made that only former presidents and their families should be provided with security detail paid for by the public.
The moral of the story is that public officials should not violate the public trust as doing so creates heightened personal risk.
Fauci and Bolton Betrayed Trump
Trump’s removal of the pair’s security details is justified. However, Fauci and Bolton claim it is vindictive. Both men butted heads with Trump while he was in office. Bolton, a former member of Trump’s White House, has since appeared on nationally televised cable news shows to blast The Don.
Fauci appeared to be at odds with Trump since the start of the pandemic. Rewind back to the three year “pause” on society we’d all like to forget and you’ll remember Fauci was exasperated during press conferences. Trump pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to fight the virus while Fauci insisted those treatments weren’t effective.
"Fauci made a lot of money. They all did ... Certainly I would not take responsibility. They [Fauci and Bolton] can hire their own security." - Trump
Though Trump ultimately agreed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine touted by Fauci, he did so reluctantly. The ensuing health problems stemming from the clot shots are an indictment of Fauci and the corrupt pharmaceutical industry.
The tiff between Fauci and Trump led to numerous threats. Though no one acted on those threats by assaulting or otherwise harming Fauci, the incendiary language was enough to divert taxpayer dollars for personal security.
According to Fauci, the death threats started in 2020 when the pandemic was in its infancy. What Fauci refuses to recognize is that the taxpayers are at the mercy of unelected bureaucrats such as himself. It is Fauci’s diabolical gain-of-function research in a Wuhan lab paid for by American taxpayers that prompted the death threats.
Though no one with a conscience believes it is acceptable to threaten innocent family members, history shows revolts are necessary. If Fauci remained uncriticized, future bureaucrats would have a free pass to act similar to the doctor America has grown to hate.
“Fauci attempted a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.” – RFK Jr. in his book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health
It is that attempted coup d’etat that ultimately led to the removal of Fauci’s security detail. Contrary to what the political left insists, the elimination of Fauci’s bodyguards is not a revenge campaign launched by a vindictive Trump.
Fauci and Bolton are the Tip of the Corruption Iceberg
Though the mainstream media largely skipped over the story, Trump’s post-inauguration actions extended well beyond Fauci and Bolton.
Security clearance of more than 50 former government intelligence officials was revoked. The majority of those officials stabbed Trump in the back during the Hunter Biden laptop saga.
The federal government essentially formed a gang that colluded with the single aim of ruining Trump through lawfare. That same government gang went to great lengths to protect the Biden crime family.
Trump’s mission is to dismantle America’s “government gang” in the spirit of conservatism.
We are on the brink of an exciting new small government era. Individual rights will be prioritized and government will gradually shrink to the bare essentials.
From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You cannot have people who impede the decisions of a President of the United States. Not only did Bolton and Fauci undermine the President, they tried and in some cases refused to follow orders and objectives. In Bolton's case as well as John Kelly, Bill Barr (a Bush plant), Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, and the list goes on, who had the audacity to write books detailing fabrications and inflammatory criticism after leaving the White House.
Why on earth should they need protection? From whom are we protecting them from? Iran is an excuse to keep ties to the Trump Administration with a security detail, and for that the cord is cut and they are on their own. Of course, we'll see them all once again begging for attention from the CNN's and MSNBC's but even they are crashing and burning so what's the point. It is time for all of them to go away and leave their hatred in the trash can where it and they all belong.
I think my biggest peeve of all of the detractors surrounding the President's first term, was Barr. After IG Horowitz made a criminal referral for FBI Director Comey for leaking classified documents, Barr refused to bring charges. When the 2020 election, so filled with illegal transfers of power from legislators to Secretaries of State and others, election workers impeded voter polls, hid counting of ballots, half a million bucks from Zuckerberg to plant illegal ballot boxes in Democrat run cities and neighborhoods, lying by the media and the Intelligence community giving Biden his biggest jump in the polls when lying about the scandalous Hunter Biden laptop saying it wasn't true, and Mike Wallace who rigged the debate and is now poof, gone! But Barr tells the world, the election was great! Yet, there is still no proof that the poll workers shown on a video in Fulton County, GA who first called a toilet leak a flood and closed the polling place, then were see on video removing suitcases of ballots and scanning them multiple times. The election officials said it was doctored, yet they showed only still pictures of the polling place and claimed it was the same time and day. Why not show both videos side by side? Yet Barr said the election showed no fraud 3 days after the election. How did he know that? I believe to this day he was engineered into his position by the Bush family. I also believe they are not above destroying or impeding the decisions made by the President since he ridiculed Jeb Bush. And call me crazy, but I believe he would have done anything to get Saddam Hussein who sent a hit squad after his father due to the Gulf war. Did he author the use of his own false narratives to send the intel agencies after WMD as a pretense to attack Iraq and get Hussein. In my book, the Bush's are the worst of the worst. You saw their clear hatred of Trump when they passed Trump at the Carter funeral and gave Obama and big hello and almost hugged each other. Something is wrong with that picture. And I wouldn't put anything past them.
And, just a side note, Chris Krebbs of CISA, was prominent in his hearings and with the media when stating the 2020 election was "the most secure election in history!" Then we find him in the Twitter files after Musk took over and Matt Talibbi shows him working with the Aspen Institute (a leg of the Arabella Advisors dark money Democrat machine) as a policy officer in Sentinal One heavily involved in the censorship of legitimate doctors and others during COVID. He then joins the Biden Administration. Humm?
There is so much wrong with our government and its agencies who continue to grow into an overwhelming force that may not be reigned in completely, but as President Trump and his team move faster than the bullet train to shovel the shit out of the muck and mire that resides in the government and the control it is trying to grab without any accountability has come to an halt for now. We can hope that every day the hammer comes down and the truth emerges and the people who subvert the will of the people are shuffled out to parts unknown and good riddance!
Thank you for being REAL! WE THE PEOPLE ARE GRATEFUL! One can only imagine how much worse it could have been if there had been no push back from the public and the brave professionals that lost their lives speaking the truth about the vaccine,NIH, Fauci and the rest of the criminals. GOD BLESS YOUR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND GOD BLESS OUR COUNTRY!