Donald Trump is praying for the January 6 prisoners. The former president is even going as far as calling for the release of the unfortunate souls who attempted to save our fallen nation three years ago.

Trump’s comments come on the heels of a Supreme Court decision that might reshape the country’s legal landscape.

Trump Calls for Jan 6 Prisoner Freedom

Trump’s impassioned plea for the liberation of his most hardcore supporters has not fallen on deaf ears. The statement came after a Supreme Court decision that federal prosecutors overstepped their boundaries when litigating the January 6 obstruction charges.

Former President Trump called for the January 6 hostages to be freed while speaking at a Virginia rally. He stated that the prisoners had been through enough after their unjust arrest during the Capitol protest. Trump also highlighted how the Supreme Court ruling acknowledged that prosecutors improperly charged a defendant in at least one case and possibly several more.

The Supreme Court Hearing the Left Doesn’t Like

The extent of the impact of the Supreme Court ruling is not yet fully understood. However, Trump’s team anticipates the ruling will have extensive implications for a sizable number of the defendants unjustly charged after the protest.

The Supreme Court judges overwhelmingly voted for the obstruction charges to be dropped. The exact vote count was 6 in favor of dropping the charges and 3 in favor of maintaining them. The charges are applicable to 350 January 6 defendants.

The bottom line is prosecutors are incapable of proving the protestors had the intention to prevent the counting of presidential electoral vote certificates. As defense attorneys have argued, determining protestor intent is nearly impossible.

Trump Will Pardon the Jan 6 Protestors

If Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, he will follow through on his promise to pardon a significant number or possibly even all of the protestors. Moreover, Trump stated that the pardon will occur “very early” in his second presidency.

The former president also refused to make any promises that he would accept the results of the upcoming election. Trump doubled down on his insistence that election fraud occurred during the last presidential election cycle.

Thousands of Patriotic Americans Have been Unjustly Charged

As Trump has stated, those who went to the Capitol three years ago are political prisoners, patriots and hostages. In total, slightly more than 1,350 individuals were charged in connection with the January 6 protest. Moreover, prosecutors won nearly 1,000 convictions.

The fate of Trump’s most ardent supporters hangs in the balance this election season. Trump’s prayers for the January 6 protestors won’t be enough. The votes cast by Americans in the upcoming election will be the final determinant of the protestors’ fate.

In addition to pardoning the January 6 political prisoners, Trump will take additional steps to right this egregious wrong. The former president has stated he will roll back a significant amount of the investigation into the protestors. According to media outlets, the former president has made more than a dozen public references to freeing the defendants and possibly ending the investigation altogether.

The Pendulum is Swinging Back to the Right

Trump is also on the record stating that the police officers involved in the January 6 fiasco should be charged. Though such an outcome is unlikely, there is the potential for the political pendulum to swing the other way this November.

The question is how far Trump and his supporters will take the matter after what looks like a potential landslide victory. The politicians on the far left and the beltway police that supported them would be wise to remain quiet in the months leading up to what will likely be a contentious election.

As the right is often fond of stating, leftists thrive on monopolizing the use of force through the agents of the state we refer to as police officers and military. It would be quite ironic if the cops who unfairly targeted and physically hurt January 6 protestors took their places in DC jail cells.

Now is the time to join former President Trump in praying for our nation’s patriots who have been unfairly jailed.