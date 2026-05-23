It is an understatement to say that this ship was going to sabotage the United States. Not so fast, my Iranian friends. Not while President Trump is in office.

According to comments on X from commentator Benny Johnson, President Trump posted that the U.S. Navy had blocked the cargo vessel. The ship was damaged during the operation, and the Marines took custody. This represents a strong sign of U.S. military strength, something that has been lacking for far too long.

To put this bold decision into perspective, we need to look at the overall picture of Trump’s unrelenting position toward Iran. Remember how during his first term as president, he gave the order for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the man behind all of Iran’s terrorism around the world? That action made Tehran run for cover. It showed how deterrence can be used when supported by actual force. Records from the DoD prove that the Soleimani mission destroyed Iran’s capacity to project power using proxy forces like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Moving forward to today. Iran has spread itself across major shipping routes, creating chaos with Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. There have been many reports on this issue from news sources such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. These strikes have caused disruptions in global commerce causing increases in insurance rates and billions of dollars in cargo being redirected.

With President Trump announcing the Navy’s blockage of the cargo vessel, he sends a message. Subscribe to gain access to Trump’s strategy as detailed below.