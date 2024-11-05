Even if Trump wins today the fight is long from over. Leftist BLM/Antifa are already planning their riots. To get the latest news from around the country be sure to upgrade your subscription. Help us Make America Great Again!

Globalists never sleep. America is one of the last major hurdles preventing their fiendish vision from becoming a reality. They seek to establish a one-world government–the modern equivalent of the Tower of Babel.

The Tower was built after the Babylonians called out, “Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth.”

Globalists, too, want to usurp heaven and play God on earth. To achieve their goal, they are hell-bent on fomenting protests to sow the chaos that will destroy America from the inside out.

Donald Trump wants to Make America Great Again–-the antithesis of the Globalist dream.

What better way to sow chaos than to organize and fund protests? Should Trump win, prepare for a wave of mass violence organized by the Left. They've done it before, and there’s no reason to think they won't do it again.

A Wicked Strategy

The irony of organizing protests to promote chaos is emblematic of the Left. The recent pro-Hamas protests on college campuses across the country are proof positive.

In a column for City Journal, Christopher Rufo observes:

The resurgence of public protests in support of Hamas has revealed a disturbing truth: the left-wing rioting following George Floyd’s death in 2020 was not an anomaly, but a tactic that activists can repurpose for any cause. Whether by coincidence or design, these recent outbursts could be a dress rehearsal for possible violence during next year’s election campaign.

Organizing chaos may sound like an oxymoron, but, for the Left, it’s a clandestine way to erode America from the inside out. The Left would like you to think the George Floyd riots were a spontaneous overflowing of moral outrage. But they weren’t.

Have you ever wondered how all the BLM and Antifa protestors eat or pay their rent? They’re predominately young and presumably should not have a whole lot of time to chant slogans and throw stones for days–even months–on end.

Too often, BLM, Antifa, and the splinter groups that adopt their tactics are taken at face value with their social-justice schtick. Leftists who pose as representatives who champion the oppressed are then given moral license to use violence as a political tool by the mainstream media.

Saying It Out Loud

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza has been blunt about her vision for America. She told Maine progressives—nobody else would entertain such nonsense—“We’re talking about changing how we’ve organized this country… I believe we all have work to do to keep dismantling the organizing principle of this society.”

“Dismantling the organizing principle of this society” by organizing protests to foment chaos reeks of Marxism.

Garza also said, “[S]ocial movements all over the world have used Marx and Lenin as a foundation to interrupt these systems that are really negatively impacting the majority of people.”

Patrisse Cullors, another co-founder of BLM, admitted she learned about communism in a radical political organization she’d joined in which, “I read, I stud[ied], adding Mao, Marx and Lenin to my knowledge.”

Cullors has also praised communist cop killer Joanne Chesimard, who fled to Cuba to escape prosecution.

BLM leaders were trained by self-described Marxist revolutionaries “who have long used the plight of black Americans as justification for overthrowing America’s constitutional order. They frankly admit that such ‘organizing’ is the key to their goal of world revolution.”

Mike Gonzalez describes why Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Critical Race Theory must be taken seriously, in his book BLM: A New Marxist Revolution. He describes how these Marxist groups make America the stuff of their Globalist dream.

World revolution means globalization. Trump is standing in its way.

George Soros And Crew

George Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundation. He has given away more than $32 billion of his fortune to fund the organization’s projects worldwide.

Patrick Gaspard, former interim president of Open Society, bragged, “We are contributing $150 million to a set of organizations that we deem vital.” Organizations such as Black Voters Matter, Circle for Innovations, and Equal Justice Initiative.

Sound familiar? Another favorite tactic of the Left: change the title of the organization, and do the same thing–the old bait but don’t switch.

It’s not surprising that George Soros and his hard-left cronies paid agitators to fuel anti-Hamas protests at colleges and universities across the country.

Is there any reason to believe globalists are busy organizing chaos should Trump win the election? Why wouldn’t they? They’ll do anything to win.

The Tower of Babel fell, just as all things Marxist eventually will. In the meantime, Fight! Fight! Fight!”

