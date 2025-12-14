Over 9 Million Illegals Given SSNs Under Biden Regime

Just when the fury over all the illegal aliens that are taking American jobs, taxing the education system, financial support system, and other safety nets meant for Americans reaches its peak, Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, has revealed that the Biden administration issued over nine million illegal aliens social security numbers, including more than nine thousand that are on the terrorist watch list.

What’s more? Over 10,000 illegal aliens using the same social security number voted in the 2020 Arizona General Election.

The level of fraud and tyranny by the Democrats is unfathomable.

The tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans over immigration in the U.S. is simmering to a new level. Undocumented migrants in our country once meant that border towns were affected by their presence, but now places like Dearborn Michigan, Austin, TX, New York, California, North Carolina, and many other states are feeling the squeeze of resources.

Job sites are practically empty after ICE raids. Schools that are funded by taxpayer dollars, while our children are barely able to read and write, are half-empty once illegal immigrants know ICE could be coming to deport illegals.

19% of high school graduates in the U.S. can’t read or write. How is this even possible? Look around at the resources being wasted on people who are not even Americans.

Welfare programs like SNAP and EBT are financially gutted and safety nets for the elderly and veterans are tapped out. Why?





Costs are estimated to be in the billions, if not trillions, by groups like the Federation for American Immigration Reform. $157 billion annually, to be exact. So when DHS admits that more than nine million social security numbers were issued to illegals and some of them were used repeatedly to churn votes for Democrats who allow the fraud and abuse happening in our country, it’s no wonder people are disgusted.

Noam, South Dakota’s governor, called this an “invasion.” It was orchestrated by the Biden-Harris regime, but more than likely Obama and his autopen dictatorship using Biden as a puppet.

What’s more, Congress certified a terrorist organization on January 6, linking the SSN issuance to the January 6 incident at the nation’s capitol, and claims that over 10,000 illegal immigrants with duplicate SSNs voted in Arizona’s 2020 election.

If this isn’t treason, then what is? It’s a planned attack to take down the United States from within.

It seems that Democrats hate America and actual Americans more than anything.”

What Does This Mean?

The implications are staggering. Even though being issued a SSN is not a direct path to citizenship, it enables work authorization, tax filing, and access to services like driver’s licenses in many states. We’ve already seen the horrendous results of this in many arenas.

Getting a SSN in the U.S. also means you’re one step closer to permanent residency through the issuance of a green card. You also get taxpayer benefits like:

Refugee or asylee status

A temporary work visa (H-1B, L-1, TN, etc.)

Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Certain people, such as Ukrainians under Uniting for Ukraine, Afghans, and the controversial CHNV program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, are given parole and work authorization. Over 530,000 people had already used this loophole by the end of last year.

Once someone has DHS work authorization, the Social Security Administration is required by law to issue them an unrestricted SSN (the card usually says “VALID FOR WORK ONLY WITH DHS AUTHORIZATION”).

What an SSN then enables is the following:

Legal employment and payment of payroll taxes

Filing federal (and usually state) income taxes

Opening bank accounts

Obtaining a driver’s license or state ID in most states (many states accept the SSN as proof of lawful presence or work authorization)

Building a credit history

In some states, qualifying for certain in-state tuition rates or professional licenses

Voting in any election, including local, state, and federal elections

Will Noem Finish What DOGE Started?

Trump will likely grant Noem the ability to investigate these allegations. Will audits reveal fraud, or policy overreach?

When Elon Musk was heading DOGE, they certainly found a mess of fraud in the social security offices, and elsewhere. While DOGE’s claim that “150-year-olds” were getting social security, it seems that there was misinterpreted COBOL code in legacy systems, while other red-flags were due to birthdates defaulting to 1875, making records appear as age 150 in 2025—no payments were supposedly issued, but SSA auto-stops at age 115. Who in America lives to age 115?

The 40% phone fraud figure twisted a report on potential fraudulent direct deposits, not calls; new anti-fraud checks found only two suspicious cases out of 110,000. Former SSA Commissioner Michael Astrue called Musk’s claims “flat out wrong,” estimating improper payments at under 1%—mostly errors, not fraud, but was Elon on to something greater?

SSN issuances to non-citizens, via parole programs like CHNV, are legal for work-authorized individuals, not “illegals,” and undocumented immigrants contribute billions more in taxes than they receive in benefits.

DOGE’s data access, granted via executive order, sparked lawsuits; judges ruled it likely illegal, citing privacy risks like unsecured cloud uploads. Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, accused DOGE of using fraud allusions to justify cuts, slowing claims by 25%, but Warren is also a known insider trader, with a net worth more than $25O million and a trading game that rivals the smartest stock traders on the planet. How is this possible?

DOGE didn’t just allude to SSA fraud—it aggressively promoted it as a cornerstone of government waste, influencing policy and public discourse on X. Yet, they were kicked out summarily without a full explanation.

Ultimately, this saga encapsulates America’s immigration crossroads. We’re a generous nation, and we’ve happily harbored those coming from war and extreme poverty in other countries, but with H1-B also being abused heavily, how will we move forward as a nation that wants to take care of its own?

The coming months could redefine borders, benefits, and belonging in America.