Political commentator Gunther Eagleman got it right when he posted on X, “THE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS WERE RIGHT AGAIN.”

Eagleman continued, “Over 5,000,000 illegal aliens have been COLLECTING BENEFITS, and many of them have active voter roles.”

The Left would have you believe that the tens of millions of illegal aliens that came pouring over the border during the Biden-Harris administration are fleeing oppressive governments for a chance at a better life.

The assertion has more than a grain of truth, but it’s misleading. Yes, some of the illegal immigrants are fleeing from oppressive regimes, and most of them are looking for a better life–whether by legal or illegal means.

But that's not why Biden and crew opened the border.

The Left pasted a “Come one, come all” neon sign all over social media and then turned a blind eye to the stampede of illegals trampling the border looking for a free phone, a place to stay, and, yes, Social Security numbers with which they could claim government benefits.

Why would the federal government invite this kind of chaos into the country? To “transform” it.

Semantics is the branch of linguistics concerned with meaning. Transforming the meaning of words into their opposites is the specialty of Leftist eggheads who flunked out of basic logic and ran to Ivy League humanities and social science departments to lick their wounds.

Put simply, for the Left “transform” means “destroy,” and that’s what they want to do to America.

Allowing millions of illegal aliens to pour into the country disrupts the economy, causes division, and can even throw elections. In short, the illegals are the seeds of a Leftist revolution.

Eyeing the prize of a perpetual one-party rule, the Left opened the borders, welcomed illegals with open arms, including free phones, free food and lodging, and, according to DOGE, Social Security numbers for over 5,000,000 non-citizens.

The brainwashed commentators on MSNBC and mainstream media deny the obvious because they refuse to look at it.

Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias recently revealed a chart illustrating new non-citizen Social Security numbers that have been issued in recent years.

Musk displayed the chart in Wisconsin. It showed over 2 million noncitizens had received Social Security numbers in fiscal year 2024 alone.

“This is a mind-blowing chart,” Musk said.

“This literally blew us away,” Antonio Gracias said. “We went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident.”

“This isn’t political by the way, my parents are immigrants,” Gracias added. “This is not political, this is about America and the future of America.”

Musk claimed the Biden-Harris administration wasn't merely incompetent when it came to the open border.

“It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people,” Musk said.

The Biden-Harris administration went to great lengths to make illegal aliens as comfortable as possible once they illegally crossed the border. They would have you believe it is because they are kind-hearted and merciful.

The Devil would have you believe the same thing.

The Devil In The Details

Because of the 1996 welfare reform law, most illegal aliens aren’t supposed to be eligible for welfare. The law restricted immigrant eligibility for many public assistance programs to only “qualified aliens.”

The Biden-Harris administration–using a semantics end-around playcard–abused loopholes in the law to grant qualified status to millions of illegal aliens.

The sleight of hand qualified a broad swathe of illegals for welfare programs as a part of a very “broad catch-and-release agenda.”

According to the Economic Policy Innovation Center:

Aliens – even those otherwise inadmissible – are provided a reprieve from removal by being granted: parole, asylum, work authorization after applying for asylum, status as Afghan parolees, Ukrainian parolees, Cuban, Nicaraguan, Haitian, and Venezuelan (CNHV) parolees, Cuban/Haitian Entrants, noncitizens granted conditional entry, Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), Iraqi and Afghan special immigrant status, refugee status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), or withholding of removal by the Administration. All of these categories can become eligible for taxpayer-provided benefits.

How’s that for a bunch of gobbledy-gook? It could be better said in a single phrase: Come one, come all.

Under the Biden-Harris watch, illegal immigrants could receive welfare benefits from a lot of public assistance programs, including:

Food Stamps (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, “SNAP”)

Child nutrition programs

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG)

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Child Tax Credit (CTC)

Obamacare Premium Tax Credit

Obamacare cost sharing subsidies

Medicare

Medicaid

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Pell Grants

Student loans

Head Start

Public housing

Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF)

All this costs money, lots of it. Where does it come from? You, the American taxpayer.

The Left Thinks You Are Stupid

Another favorite trick of the Left is to tell you not to put store reason. They bank on emotion, not logic, and they need you to do the same.

Several studies show that illegals cost taxpayers billions of dollars every year.

For example:

The CBO estimated that by FY 2034, outlays for “benefits provided to immigrants in the surge population and their children” will total $177 billion. This includes:

$59 billion for Obamacare Premium Tax Credits

$43 billion for the EITC and CTC

$40 billion for Medicaid and CHIP

$15 billion for Food Stamps

$13 billion for child nutrition programs

$4 billion for SSI

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) estimates that federal expenditures on illegal aliens in 2023 totaled nearly $66.5 billion. This includes more than $23 billion in federal medical expenditures and $11.6 billion in welfare benefits from Food Stamps, child nutrition, SSI, and other programs.

The Manhattan Institute estimates that every new illegal immigrant has an average net fiscal burden of about $130,000. The study finds that immigrants without a high school diploma who arrive in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 24 – the profile “most commonly represented among immigrants who entered the country unlawfully” – can receive $332,000 in taxpayer-provided benefits over their lifetime, including healthcare and other welfare program benefits. The report also details that “the border crisis is expected to cost $1.15 trillion over the lifetime of the new immigrants who entered the country unlawfully, overstayed a visa, or were paroled.”

The Center for Immigration Studies (CSIS) finds that the 1.1 million illegal aliens granted parole by the Biden-Harris Administration between January 2021 and February 2023 may become “qualified aliens” with a $3 billion per year cost in welfare benefits. An estimated 60% of illegal immigrant households currently use at least one welfare program, with an estimated $5,692 in federal benefits received annually. Some benefits, such as the EITC and CTC, provide an estimated $3.8 to $4.5 billion in outright cash payments to illegal immigrants.

The House Homeland Security Committee has detailed that Americans have paid billions for hospital expenses, shelter, and the education of the children of illegal immigrants. This included $5.4 billion in “emergency services for undocumented aliens” in FY 2022.

The expenditure of billions of dollars in taxpayer money on noncitizens is bound to cause resentment among legal citizens, especially those who are struggling to buy groceries and pay the bills.

This causes civil unrest, just like putting boys in girls' sports does. In the Leftist playbook, division is good, even though they tell you they’re all for a kumbaya Summer of Love–like the one in 2020.

The Left thinks you are so stupid that you won’t notice the buildings burning in the background.

If DOGE is right–and there is no reason to believe they’re not–handing out Social Security numbers that enable illegal aliens to vote in U.S. elections is supposed to be the nail in the Constitution’s coffin.

Chaos and illegal voters would guarantee the revolution–or so they thought.

And then Trump got re-elected.

Eagleman ended his post with, “DEPORT THEM ALL!”

The Trump administration has already deported 100,000 illegals. They’re just getting started.

Thank God!