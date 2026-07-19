From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
16h

One other silly argument that also comes from the Democrats on this issue is that people can't be forced to pay to exercise a Constitutional right.

I guess they would also say that people can't be forced to pay for pasta, either.

STOP THE STEAL!

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William's avatar
William
8h

Just call it the Endless breadsticks law. Why not, I am hungry for some justice!

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