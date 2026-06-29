Obama Spent $200 Million on a Reflecting Pool That Never Opened. Trump Is Fixing It for a Fraction of the Cost

Get 76% off for 1 year

That is not a metaphor. That is a literal description of what happened in Washington DC.

Obama and Biden spent somewhere between $100 million and $200 million on the reflecting lake between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. It leaked. It never fully opened. When it did open it shut right back down. Friends of Trump visiting the Lincoln Memorial told him it was disgusting.

So Trump drove down with Interior Secretary Berger, looked at it himself, and got to work.

He is fixing the reflecting pool for a fraction of what two previous administrations spent to break it. He upgraded the project once he got into it. New walkways. Waterproof construction. A deep blue surface so reflective he said it looks like a mirror.

He wants it open before July 4th.

When a reporter asked him why people are so angry about him fixing Washington’s water fountains he said simply: “Because I’m doing it.”

There were zero working water fountains in Washington when he took office. There are now 40 and more coming online every week. He is renovating Meridian Grove Park. He is rebuilding the capital city’s infrastructure ahead of the biggest birthday party America has ever thrown itself.

The left is furious about all of it. A president who fixes things and makes them beautiful instead of spending hundreds of millions to leave them broken is apparently an outrage.

July 4th is coming. The reflecting pool will be open. Washington will be beautiful. Two hundred and fifty years of American history will be on full display between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, reflected in a pool that actually works.

76% off through July 4th because 1776 is the whole point.

Subscribe now.

They spent $200 million to break it. He fixed it in time for the 250th birthday.

Get 76% off for 1 year