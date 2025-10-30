The Obama administration’s manipulation of intelligence in an attempt to sabotage the 2016 presidential election can not go unpunished.

A failed coup on an American president is an attack on the American people who elected him.

It is an attack that would have been deadlier than the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1942, had it been successful.

If Obama, Hilary Clinton, and the intelligent trio of James Comey (FBI), James Clapper (DNI), and “Penitentiary Face” John Brennan (CIA) had been successful in undermining Trump, the Left’s takeover of the country would have been complete.

Trump would not only have twice been impeached, he would never have won the 2024 election because he would have been broke and sitting in prison.

The Trump family would have been permanently disgraced, and Kamala Harris would now be the President of the United States.

If Harris were President Harris, the globalist Left would have been triumphant in its quest to strangle freedom by smothering freedom-loving people with technology and Leftist propaganda.

America would have been well on its way to being a twin to China, which uses technology to conform its citizens to the government’s will.

Your smartphone would—much more than it already is—have become Big Brother, always watching, counting every step you take, every breath you take.

It would be a real-life version of the stalker’s song “Every Breath You Take,” but this time the stalker wouldn’t be a deranged individual; it would be your government.

The Left is relentless in its quest for power. Trump was the only one who stood in their way, so they tried to get rid of him.

There’s no doubt about it.

A “Treasonous Conspiracy”

Former Democrat and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard detailed “striking” findings listed in now declassified documents that show “overwhelming evidence” that Obama and crew conspired against Trump.

The Obama-era cabal engineered the years-long Trump-Russia collusion probe after the 2016 election.

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” Gabbard said on Sunday Morning Futures.

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office, after President Trump had already gotten elected.”

That’s not conjecture. It’s not finger-pointing. Gabbard was talking about hard evidence in an organized coup attempt.

“Such a shame if this DECLASSIFIED email showing Obama and Comey AGREEING to hide the RUSSIA HOAX from Trump’s NSA went Viral,” MAGA Voice posted on X.

“YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO,” the post continued.

We the People—Independents, Libertarians, Republicans, and even sane Democrats—do know what to do. Yell it from the rooftops: “The Left attempted a coup!”

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” Gabbard continued. “This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic.”

It should concern every American, because had Obama and crew been successful, it would no longer be America the Beautiful but America the Permanent Leftist Dystopia bent on managing the decline of the West right into oblivion.

“WOW!” Larry D Jones posted on X. “Tulsi has revealed documents hidden for 10 years that show Obama manipulated intel to suggest Putin and Trump stole the 2016 election.”

“It appears that Obama then worked to steal the 2020 election to put himself in power for a third term,” the post continued.

Make no mistake, a third term for Obama would have spelled the end of Western civilization as we know it.

At this point, as America goes, so goes the West.

Manufactured Intelligence

Obama’s national security team leaders’ manufacturing of “intelligence” equals treason.

That’s not hyperbole; it’s reality.

“Creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election that said exactly the opposite, that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to try to ‘hack the United States election,’” Gabbard told host Maria Bartiromo.

“So the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against President Trump, who the American people duly elected.”

Yep. Treason.

This isn’t political theater designed to keep the political junkies glued to their screens like soap opera fans watching Days of Our Lives.

If it is allowed to pass through the new cycle like one more episode in a fantasy, like the Russia Collusion Hoax was, the Left will see it as a green light to do the same thing again.

The Left isn’t stupid. It’s evil. It’s a monster capable of learning from its past mistakes.

The next time, they might get away with it. If they do, that’s likely all she wrote for America.

Comey has been indicted. That’s not enough. Not even close.

The hammer must come down hard enough to squash the would-be usurpers like the vermin they are—termites eating at the foundations of the American Republic.