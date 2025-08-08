The millions of people who tuned out for the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests must march again–this time for a real cause.

This time, the protestors can chant, “No Dictators” while waving signs picturing Barack Hussein Obama wearing a Maoist era Red Guard uniform, complete with a red star cap.

Trump, of course, is no king. A majority of the American people duly elected him. He’s doing everything he can to Make America Great Again by saving our republic from Leftist ideologues like Obama.

A big part of Trump’s strategy is to expose the Deep State for what they really are: would-be dictators who disdain We the People and would see us all on our knees in front of them in chains behind bars.

Put another way, the “No Kings” protest was a farce.

If the millions who turned out to promote Leftist propaganda want to regain a smidgen of their human dignity, they can now march through the streets of America with their heads held high, chanting, “No Dictator! Arrest Obama!”

This time, the protest will be real.

Obama’s Treasonous Behavior

Mike Engleman @RealHickory was quick to post the bad news for Obama.

“More treason committed by Obama as a new declassified report from the Justice Department reveals he ordered FBI Director James Comey to cover up the Hillary Clinton email server scandal. Imagine that!” Engleman wrote.

“Arrest Obama!!!!”

The General @GeneralMCNews helped spread the good news to those people who have suspected that Obama has been calling the shots for the Deep State for years.

“BREAKING: A newly declassified document reveals James Comey cleared Hillary Clinton of email server crimes without ever investigating key thumb drives containing classified emails—including messages from President Obama,” posted The General.

According to the New York Post, the FBI at best skimmed what may have been crucial evidence in its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

“A confidential source gave thumb drives to the FBI that contained State Department data acquired via cyber intrusions—including emails from President Barack Obama and others, according to a declassified appendix to a June 2018 Justice Department inspector general report,” the Post reported.

Obama’s FBI lapdog James Comey failed to “comprehensively” analyze the potentially damning drives “due to concerns about individual data caught up in the hack.”

Nevermind the internal draft memo that concluded the drives needed to be looked at in order to “assess the national security risks” connected to Clinton’s private server use.

“This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” wrote GOP Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in an appendix to the declassified report.

It was then-DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz who filed the report in question.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson delivered more details of the report in his post on X.

“DON'T MISS THIS: The Department of Justice just confirmed that President Obama ordered the FBI to shut down the Clinton email scandal. FBI Director James Comey followed orders and buried it,” Johnson’s post began.

“This was a clear, high-level criminal cover-up worse than Watergate. The declassified DOJ Report exposes:

- The FBI got hacked U.S. data from a source, but never fully reviewed key drives.

- The data showed Obama’s emails and State Department info were compromised.

- Obama used Loretta Lynch to pressure Comey and avoid a Clinton-related scandal.

- Obama approved using federal power to blunt the Clinton investigations.

- Comey decided to exonerate Clinton before key interviews were done.

- Evidence suggests Lynch tried to influence the probe or leaked info to Clinton’s team.

- The FBI drafted a memo to access the drives but access was killed by the Obama DOJ.”

“The facts are now out,” Johnson concluded. “Accountability must be next.”

There is no doubt: Obama didn't think he was above the law; he believed–and acted–as if he was the law.

It gets worse.

Russia, Russia, Russia–For Hillary?

Love him or hate him, you can trust Charlie Kirk to give straight, reasonable interpretations of political issues.

Kirk posted, “WOW. Page 17 of the declassified House Intelligence Committee report is wild. It reveals that Russia had huge amounts of potential anti-Clinton dirt that it sat on in the final days of the 2016 campaign.”

This is big news. If true, and there is no reason to believe otherwise at this juncture, it means that Russia could have helped Trump win the 2016 election by dumping the dirt they had on Hillary.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee put it this way, “The Deep State ‘deep sixed’ information that didn’t match the pro-Clinton, anti-Trump campaign narrative.”

This report included:

-Internal claims that Hillary was on “heavy tranquilizers” and suffering "intensified psycho-emotional problems."

-Evidence of severe health ailments like type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease.

-Internal DNC comms that Obama and others found Hillary’s health “extraordinarily alarming.”

-Evidence of secret meetings with religious leaders where Clinton offered "significant increases in funding" from the State Department in return for their support.

-Internal Democrat admissions that European allies were unenthusiastic about a Clinton presidency and thought she was not up to the job of head of state.

Kirk concludes that, “If Russia was really all-in on supporting Trump and hurting Clinton, it would have leaked this information in October 2016 when her lead in the RCP average slipped to just +1.3.”

Russia could have easily dumped the dirt through its covert propaganda arm and given Trump a big push. They didn’t.

“Instead,” Kirk posted, “Russia didn’t—completely debunking the core assumptions of the Russia hoax. Rather than admit they were wrong, Brennan’s CIA buried the info and manufactured a completely alternative reality to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump.”

Brennan, like Comey and DNI head James Clapper, all answered to Obama. Obama was calling the shots.

Add all of this altogether, and you have a conspiracy to commit treason–plain and simple.

Barack Hussein Obama acted as the Dictator of the United States. If Obama is not held accountable, there is no reason any American citizen should ever trust the government again.

This means Obama–or at the very least Comey, Hillary, Brennan, and Clapper—needs to be arrested and thrown in jail.

Anything less is mere political drama. The people know this. And if the people have no confidence at all in their government, they will—sooner or later—rebel.

This is America. We were born to rebel when the government gets out of line. The Obama Deep State apparatus was way out of line, and they need to pay the price.