No President Has Ever Had a First Year Like This

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Year One. Here’s What Actually Happened.

The media spent twelve months telling you Trump’s second term would be chaos, failure, and crisis.

Here’s what actually happened.

The southern border — which averaged over 5,000 illegal crossings per day under the previously senile administration — collapsed to under 258 per day.

The US recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century. Over 2.5 million illegal aliens have left the country.

605,000 deported, 1.9 million self-deported.

The One Big Beautiful Bill became law on July 4th. This permanently extending the 2017 tax cuts, eliminating federal tax on tips, and delivering real relief to working families.

Signed on Independence Day. On purpose.

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DOGE saved over $67 BILLION DOLLARS through cancellation of useless DEI contracts and other worthless, redundant, programs.

Trump also established a 10-for-1 regulatory standard. For every one new regulation, 10 others must be eliminated. We love that deal!

However, here's what's probably the most important thing of all.

The homicide rate hit its lowest level since 1900. Far less people are dying indiscriminately, and that's a good thing.

Energy production hit record highs. And this week, one man applied enough pressure on Iran that oil prices dropped 10% in a single day.

Was every single day perfect? No. Has every battle been won? Not yet. But the scoreboard after year one looks nothing like what they promised you it would.

The 47th President has delivered like the 47th President.

If you want the full picture every week — what’s actually happening, what it actually means, and what comes next — that’s what this newsletter is for.

Get 47% off for 1 year

Right now you can get your first year at 47% off — fitting, don’t you think? Cancel anytime. Deadline May 31st.