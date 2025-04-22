Across the country, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are generally thought of as groups that help vulnerable or underprivileged groups of people. Time and time again, NGOs get promoted as a form of humanitarianism that should be above reproach.

Tragically, this idealistic view of these organizations is often far different from how they operate in reality. Teachers unions, for instance, can be thought of as NGOs; yet, they routinely work against the best interests of young people getting a high quality education.

Across the board, organizations of this nature need to be subjected to scrutiny. Otherwise, there’s much more room for disastrous results to follow.

In 2025, we’re all getting a first hand look at this, especially amid new reports that NGOs have paved the way for illegal aliens to vote in American elections.

A National Security Risk That Should Worry Us All