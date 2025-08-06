In the dead of night, Democrats dumped countless pro Trump ballots in drains and trash cans, while producing Biden votes out of nowhere.

Following the aftermath of the election, people spoke up and signed sworn affidavits, affirming that Trump supporters’ votes weren’t all counted. Yet the mainstream media immediately discredited these folks and accused them of being conspiracy theorists.

All the while, deep state operatives worked behind the scenes to ensure Joe Biden would be installed in the Oval Office.

Get 47% off for 1 year