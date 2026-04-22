Never Forget That According to Jesse Jackson, Donald Trump has LONG Been a Friend of the Black Community

Did you know Democrats used to promote Donald Trump as a friend of the Black community?

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If not, don’t feel bad. Most Americans are unaware of Trump’s history of building alliances and helping those in need.

Why is that?

It’s because the legacy media wants it that way.

It’s time to shine the spotlight on Trump’s long history of embracing multiculturalism.

That truth completely destroys the legacy media’s portrayal of President Trump being racist.

Trump’s History Qualifies him as an “Honorary Black Man”

Does the term “honorary black man” ring a bell?

If so, you are probably an NFL fan and have a good sense of humor.

The term was used by teammates of the former offensive lineman, Richie Incognito, to describe his passion for African-American culture and vernacular.

Donald Trump is widely accepted throughout the black and Latino communities yet you’d have to do some digging to learn why. Some might say he’s an honorary black man.

“They’re hardworking Americans who are seeking to have quality jobs, and that should be the goal of this conversation.” – Trump’s view of African-Americans

Rewind back to the 70s and 80s and Trump was hiring and promoting African-Americans at his casinos and real estate businesses. Trump was also in attendance at the famous Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 1999.

Who else was in attendance at the event?

None other than Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Footage from the day shows Jackson complimenting Trump on his commitment to hiring racial minorities.

Continue watching the footage from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and you’ll hear Jackson describe Trump as a friend. In fact, Jackson also described Trump as supportive and inclusive.

Why Trump Embraces Racial Minorities

There’s a common theme that emerges when Donald Trump speaks and acts: merit.

Trump rewards those who value personal liberty, the free market, and hard work. It’s why he has hired and promoted blacks and Latinos to higher posts for nearly half a century.

Reverend Jackson even went as far as describing Trump as a professional who proactively “embraced” communities that were underserved. Jackson’s decision to use the word “embrace” is powerful considering the country’s racial division that lasted until the 90s.

“We need your building skills, your gusto…for the people on Wall Street to represent diversity.” – Jackson in reference to Trump

Rewind a year earlier and Jackson had also praised Trump for his philanthropy. Trump even gave Jackson and his group space at his own 40 Wall Street building.

It was a completely unnecessary gesture that highlights Trump’s selfless altruism.

Trump is NOT a Racist

Now that we have footage of Jackson, a famous civil rights leader, complimenting, and thanking Trump, the word is out.

What’s the word?

That Donald Trump is fair. He evaluates people based on merit instead of the color of their skin.

In this sense, Trump is similar to Martin Luther King Jr.

Why doesn’t the media see it the same way?

It’s clear that the pundits on TV, print media, and the web view Trump as a racial tribalist. The irony is his actions and words tell a completely different story.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people.” – Trump on how illegal immigrants are stealing jobs from racial minorities

Instead of giving handouts to racial minorities, Trump did something even better: he supported minority startup enterprises and existing business initiatives.

Trump even went as far as proactively expanding racial minorities’ access to avenues of opportunity in both corporate America and Wall Street.

Trump’s Actions Speak Loudest

It is often said that to learn the truth, we must closely watch what people do and not what they say.

Take a look at Trump’s track record and you’ll find he has boosted Historical Black Colleges and University (HBCU) funding, expanded school choice, and spearheaded reform of the criminal justice system.

All such actions benefit racial minorities. Moreover, Trump’s policies have revitalized the African-American community.

“They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.” – Trump on illegal immigration harming African-Americans

Here’s what matters most: the economy is now more inclusive for African-Americans.

The newfound opportunities are largely the result of Trump’s historic level of funding for HBCUs.

Trump critics also overlook his signing of the First Step Act, a historic law that reduced sentences for deserving individuals. It has been reported 90% of those given reduced sentences are African-Americans.

The legislation also decreases the mandatory minimum sentence required for those found guilty of nonviolent crimes related to drugs. Trump’s law even empowers those sentenced under the motive of race to file a petition, triggering a reevaluation.

Keep digging and you’ll find Trump floated out the Second Step Act in partnership with corporate America.

His motivation for doing so?

To boost opportunities for those imprisoned to return to society.

Trump even kickstarted the Ready to Work effort, an initiative that facilitated the employment of those previously imprisoned.

Trump Critics are out of Line

The president’s targeting of illegal immigrants does not amount to racism. It doesn’t matter if the invaders are Scandinavian, French, English, or another nationality.

What matters?

Law. Order. Merit.

Such are the values of President Trump and also the pillars of civilized society.

Our return to peace and prosperity is directly attributable to our president.

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