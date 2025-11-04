From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
7
15

Net Zero and Climate Change are a SCAM

The United Nations should stay out of people's lives
Nov 04, 2025
7
15
Share

From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture