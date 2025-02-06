The FBI has spiraled out of control, reaching the point where 5,000 of its 13,000 agents were focused on J6.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. More than one-third of the Bureau’s agents were assigned to the protests that occurred at the Capitol.

J6 Investigators are in the Spotlight

At the request of President Trump, the FBI is turning over the names of those who investigated the events of J6. It is going to take a while to analyze the individual roles and duties of those assigned to investigate the Capitol protest.

In excess of 5,000 agents were killing time while analyzing the day’s events.

Taxpayers have every right to question what those agents were doing during the investigation. After all, January 6 occurred several years ago.

Here’s the harsh truth Democrats don’t want to think about: the massive amount of manpower assigned to the January 6 investigation would not have been known if Kamala Harris won the presidency.

It took Trump’s re-election to trigger a formal request into what, exactly, the FBI was doing with its human capital.

And what was the other 2/3 of the FBI doing? More than likely spent investigating Christian parents at school board meetings.

The FBI Needs a Revamp

In total, the FBI has 38,000 employees. Though some of its agents might be doing good work, there is no excuse to assign 5,000+ of them to an investigation of January 6.

“Upon receipt of the requested information, the office of the deputy attorney general will, commence a review process to determine whether any additional personnel actions are necessary.” - Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove

Bove gave FBI officials a firm deadline to submit the information pertaining to thousands of agents. Those details include employee job titles, ID numbers, and roles played in the January 6 investigations.

Trump, Bove, and Kash Patel are making incremental progress toward a reorganization of the FBI. A Trump administration directive resulted in the dismissal of eight federal officials with elevated ranks in the Bureau.

Those officials were leading arguably unnecessary criminal, national security, and cybersecurity investigations. Much of the work was redundant. Some of those investigations could be handled at the state or municipal level.

The logic in shrinking the FBI and the federal government is guided by the law of parsimony, meaning simplicity. There is no need to spend taxpayer dollars on duplicitous roles when some of those roles should not even exist.

Moreover, much of the work the FBI does can be done at lower levels of government. There is even an argument that some of the FBI’s work can be delegated to police officers and detectives.

The FBI is Pushing Back

A small group of FBI agents responded to the increased scrutiny by taking legal action. The agents filed a lawsuit against Trump’s Justice Department.

The agents’ claim is that the survey demand to analyze the FBI’s investigative work pertaining to January 6 is illegal. The agents argue that such a demand constitutes a clear violation of rights granted under the Constitution.

The agents also referenced federal privacy laws in their lawsuit. If the anonymous class action lawsuit is successful, a federal judge will proactively block all information uncovered when analyzing the agents assigned to investigate January 6.

The FBI Cannot be Trusted